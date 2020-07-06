City, county plan to sell former Genova building for $3.6 million

Paducah city leaders and the McCracken County Fiscal Court will soon vote on the $3.6 million sale of the former Genova Products building to its new manufacturing tenant.
The building, 5400 Commerce Drive, is jointly owned by the city and county. Genova Products idled the plant in late 2019 and its assets were later acquired by Utah-based Plastic Services and Products, which manufactures a variety of products, including plastic pipe and fittings.
In May, Greater Paducah Economic Development announced PSP would re-establish production in the former Genova facility and anticipated hiring 80 employees initially and then ramping up to 125 employees. The city and county also transferred the lease agreement to KSR Legacy Investment Corp., which included the $3.6 million purchase option.
“I was out there (earlier this week) with Ian Jacobs, he’s the plant manager, and I’ll quote Richard Abraham, ‘It’s kind of like a triple play,’ ” GPED President Bruce Wilcox said.
“Everybody loves a triple play. We were able to backfill those jobs quickly. The city and the county are going to be made whole.”
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun that it’s wonderful for the city in multiple ways, as this helps a new business to join the community, creates new jobs, gets the building into private ownership and brings in revenue during a challenging time. It’ll also allow the city to retire debt on its bond.
The city commission will vote on the sale in a called meeting Tuesday.
“We’re just excited to be able to assist a new factory coming to the city of Paducah and we’re really excited about a long-term partnership with them out there and we’re confident they’re going to be a great employer,” he said.
Arndt explained the city and county have a bond for the building, but they will split proceeds 50/50. McCracken County Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle reported the county owed approximately $792,000 on the building and said the sale will be voted on Wednesday.
“My preference and recommendation to fiscal court will be that we retire some debt and that certainly helps from a budgetary standpoint — one less debt payment to make — and we’ll have a little bit of money left over after the debt is expired,” Doolittle added.
Officials expect the sale to be approved.
