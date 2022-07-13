Paducah and McCracken County are making headway on time-sensitive issues, Mayor George Bray announced during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
In a joint news release Tuesday afternoon, in between Monday’s McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting and the city commission meeting, Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer announced an agreement on how to “move forward” with the 911 radio communications upgrade and the outdoor sports complex projects.
At Tuesday’s commission meeting, Bray called the two issues “totally separate but, at the same time, interlocked because of their financial commitments. The city has been working with Judge Clymer and the commissioners, (and) we’ve agreed to move forward with commitments to each project. I’m pleased we’re at this point; both projects are very important to the community.”
Bray attended Monday’s 911 Communications Oversight Committee, where, The Sun reported, members spoke with consulting firm Federal Engineering, Inc. representatives about proposals for network upgrades on the outdated, partly defunct emergency radio system.
Clymer stressed the 911 system’s importance for county officials on Monday.
In the Tuesday news release, Clymer said he understands the city’s concerns regarding the 911 system and agreed that “we must proceed with an enhanced sense of urgency. I am committed to fully supporting the 911 Committee that has been appointed and to doing everything possible to finalize the 911 interlocal agreement by the end of this year or sooner, if possible.”
Bray recognized the sports complex’s significant fiscal potential.
“It’s going to bring a lot of sports tourism into the community. There’s no question,” he said. “And the 911 (system) is a separate project with a lot of complexities. It requires a city-county partnership, which isn’t always easy because the city’s needs aren’t always the same as the county’s.”
In the Tuesday news release, Bray said the city is “committed to partnering with the county to ensure this project is a resounding success.”
Commissioner Carol Gault said she and County Commissioner Eddie Jones, both members of the 911 Committee, would discuss further details today.
“We just want to do our part,” said Jones, who attended Tuesday’s meeting. “Obviously, everyone is interested in whatever we have got to do to build the community, and the radio system meets all of our needs. Some of our needs might be a little different (based) on where we live, but we’re on board to be a partner.”
Also Tuesday night, city commissioners declared Lanelle Park, 4524 Buckner Lane, as surplus property for transfer to the McCracken County Humane Society.
“The city has maintained it as a green space, but there were restrictions on how it could be utilized,” said City Manager Daron Jordan, referring to stipulations when the city was named beneficiary in a will donation. “The (restrictions) made it a passive park with limited access, an inability to construct any hardscape and parking prohibitions. It became apparent that, while a great gift, the city wasn’t in a proper position for full utilization.”
Jordan said the Humane Society has no similar restrictions for its use.
Bray said the city spoke to adjacent landowners in hopes of partnership.
“That didn’t work out,” he said. “More green spaces and parks would be a good thing, but this one … would have required an inordinate amount of money to piece something together.” He called the decision “reluctant.”
The city adopted an ordinance to consensually annex 1.93 acres of non-commercial land at 1630 N. Friendship Road. The commission introduced a similar ordinance for 1.12 acres at 3520 Olivet Church Road for a later business rezoning under the Paducah Planning Committee.
Muralist Robert Dafford gave an update on a 10-panel Paducah Wall to Wall mural series behind the Mikado steam engine on South Water Street. The rail-themed collaboration with Paducah School of Art & Design is roughly two-thirds complete and scheduled for an early-August finish.
Dafford, who touts over 50 years of experience with murals in five different countries, said he’s teaching students partly to find new apprenticeships and impart a discipline with more longevity.
“Many come from street art, but they’re making products that won’t last, and what I teach has to do with construction (and maintenance),” Dafford said. “What young people are doing now won’t last 10 years, and that bothers me.”
In other business:
• Commissioners welcomed Jeffrey Prescott as the city’s new deputy electrical inspector. Prescott, 52, has 30 years of relevant experience.
• The city declared 832 and 836 N. 7th St. and 626 Boyd St. as surplus property, with a two-phase plan mentioned in the agenda for a community garden with free food, health education opportunities, a greenhouse and compost areas.
• Commissioners reappointed Melanie Nunn to the Municipal Housing Authority, Christopher Jones to the Tree Advisory Board and Bruce Carter and Pam Teves-Mani to the Civic Beautification Board.
• The commission accepted a $1,000 United States Tennis Association grant for tennis workshops this fall.
