As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the city and county, people will no longer be required to wear a face mask or face shield inside city-owned buildings or inside the McCracken County Courthouse.
On Monday, effective immediately, the city of Paducah ended a Local State of Emergency that required the general public and city employees to wear a face mask or shield inside city-owned office buildings. These buildings include City Hall, the Parks & Recreation Department, the police department, public works and fire stations.
Citing a decrease in COVID-19 cases in McCracken County, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer’s new executive order, issued on Oct. 15, cancelled an order from Sept. 13 that required members of the public and courthouse employees to wear a face mask while inside the courthouse. The new executive order went into effect Monday.
Clymer’s order also cancelled a 50% staffing order at county offices, as well as a 33% occupational requirement at county offices.
The city cited a decline in positive COVID cases in making its decision. Kentucky Department for Public Health lists McCracken County’s average daily new COVID cases at 19.872 per day as of Friday. The data is based on case numbers from the previous seven days.
KDPH considers McCracken County to be in the orange zone, the second highest of its four classifications. The majority of Kentucky counties are in the red zone, meaning those counties average 25 or more new COVID cases per day per 100,000 people.
According to data from the Purchase District Health Department, McCracken County has not had more than 100 new COVID cases reported in a single day since Sept. 13, the day the county’s previous executive order that required masks inside the courthouse took effect.
On Oct. 18, the Purchase District Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County, and 112 total active cases in the county.
Data from KDPH show a decline in new cases since peaking in late August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.