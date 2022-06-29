On Tuesday, Paducah City Commissioners progressed on the City Block project but remained stymied by ongoing differences with McCracken County officials over 911 system upgrades.
Members welcomed two new employees: telecommunicator Dalen McNeese and 911 Communications Services Manager Kimberly Clark, a Paducah native with 30 years of public safety experience.
Mayor George Bray called Clark’s introduction timely given the ongoing back-and-forth on interlocal agreements to fund 911 upgrades and the Greenway Sports complex, a planned juggernaut for economic drive.
“We’ve been at a bit of an impasse,” said Bray, admitting he felt city and McCracken County officials were “speaking two different languages” as urgency grows. “We want to work this out, but we’re not there yet.
“We have a system that’s out of date and dead spots in our county. There’s a sense of responsibility, and there’s money — the common denominator. If the county doesn’t come on as a full partner, then city taxpayers are going to be burdened. We don’t know the final cost, but we know it’ll be significant.”
During a Monday county fiscal court meeting, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said the city agreed to $12.5 million in Greenway funding in an August memorandum of understanding but recently reneged — half now, half after a 911 commitment.
The city owns the 911 system. County officials said an interlocal agreement could address split ownership, though time is needed to review options.
“One thing the county brought up was the concept of trust and whether or not we questioned their trust,” Bray said. “I impeccably trust (Clymer) and each of the county commissioners, but I have to say the city’s and county’s needs — and our populations, problems and money sources — are different.”
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson facetiously suggested a boxing match.
“We cannot fix what we don’t face; we’ll continue to go back and forth,” Henderson said. “The county commissioners want what’s best for the city, but I propose we put on our gloves, duke it out and come up with a solution on what’s best for the city and for the county. We can’t move forward while we’re playing games. We can cuss each other out, do what we need to do, but we’ll come out with an agreement.”
Commissioner Carol Gault thanked the 911 committee’s efforts: “They’ve volunteered their time, meeting every other Monday, and they’re eventually going to get fatigued as well. We only have so much money, and we have to get around a table at some point.”
Bray requested City Manager Daron Jordan speak with the county, who said he’s met with Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle.
“(We) both agree on what’s good for the community, so we’re working toward that goal,” Jordan said.
The matter is ongoing.
Bray said the City Block project could soon have a definitive groundbreaking date. Commissioners approved a $3.66 million contract comprising an April $3.44 million bid from construction firm Ray Black & Son — 13.79% higher than anticipated costs — paired with a $200,000 contingency.
Jordan said after an initial $3 million estimate one year ago, “As we all know, prices went up exponentially. That bid included an $80,000 contingency, but based on what’s happening right now, we felt that amount probably isn’t enough given the current relationship to the market.”
Members approved a $250,000 fiscal year 2023 contract with Greater Paducah Economic Development Council, paid quarterly.
Bray said local higher-paying jobs are a priority.
“Every community out there is looking for companies to relocate and attract jobs, so this is the city’s contribution to that effort,” he said. “We are actively involved, but it takes money and contributions … to ensure economic development is pursued vigorously.”
The city held a second reading to annex 5.22 acres on Hinkleville Road and Highway 60 consensually — Gault abstained due to a conflict of interest — and introduced a similar ordinance for 1.93 acres at 1630 N. Friendship Road.
From the audience, local artist Clay Norton voiced his disapproval of the City Block project.
“The overwhelming majority of those visiting downtown are opposed to this project. Supply chain issues, inflation and scarcity are not conducive to the climate for a project of this size,” Norton said, adding downtown businesses “need time to recover (from current market conditions).”
Bray disagreed.
“I know there are people opposed to the project, but there’s (several) for it as well,” he replied. “The decision was made to move forward after a lot of research, and we’re convinced it will be a good project in the long-term for this community and this city.”
In other business
- After listing historic and cultural preservation as a key incentive in past meetings, the city approved a proposal request for consulting services.
- Commissioners approved a municipal order to transfer surplus property, 517 N. 14th St., to Paducah Alliance of Neighbors, who propose constructing a single-family home for a pre-qualified buyer.
- The board adopted an ordinance for several zoning text amendments.
