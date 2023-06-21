When he returned in 2015, Kevin McCauley said Paducah had improved since the seventies.
“My wife and I met in Murray at college, many years ago,” McCauley told The Sun, at a Tuesday event for city and McCracken County leaders to hear public input on a joint 2045 plan. “When we moved back, we were stunned at how nice Paducah had become. The people we’ve met here — from Chicago, Cleveland, St. Louis, Log Angeles, Las Vegas — have been friendly and nice. Because of them, and what the city’s done, we’ve decided to retire here permanently.”
He called Paducah “a retirement community in its own little right. They’re moving in the right direction. This riverfront is a positive thing. The sports facility is another very positive thing.”
Gary Mitchell, FAICP and president of Kendig Keast Collaborative, asked if the inverse was true: “How do we get younger people to stay here?”
Months ago, the city and county hired the consultancy to help answer such questions. Keast has worked with small villages and bustling cities in 40 states. In 2019, it worked with Covington to write the city’s Neighborhood Development Code.
Whether someone wants to live or die in Paducah relies on many factors the city and county must consider to burnish its status — schools, parks, land and budget priorities, hospitals, public and private sectors.
“If you had to put an umbrella over it all, then what’s the best use of the land, infrastructure, roads, etc., for the benefit of the community?” County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said to a crowd. “We’re asking folks: What do you want from this community as we put this plan together?”
“This is our chance to step back from the day-to-day,” Mitchell said, “And think about all the elements of the city and county at the same time. We don’t have the blinders on; we’re thinking about the region and, in some cases, global trends.”
Initial planning began in April; the city and county would adopt the plan in spring 2024. Mitchell gave a timeline with a community survey, outline and second workshop by October. November to February would entail additional drafts and advisory group meetings.
“It’s always an ongoing process,” Mitchell said. Several tables in the room had boards and markers for suggestions and criticism.
On a poster board titled “Issues/Needs Heard So Far,” many wanted new industry and more manufacturing. A noticeable portion wanted a higher quality-of-life for inner Paducah.
Several wanted more historic revitalization and homes for first-time buyers. More than half of area housing has owners who moved in after 2010. More than four-fifths of that housing was built before 2000.
People wanted to remain “the hub city.” Nearly two-fifths of local residents weren’t born in the commonwealth.
“My wife and I lived in Evansville 10 years ago and knew the director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau,” McCauley said. He explained a fact of life —some people want more softball, others want more tennis. “His job was to fill the hotels. Does he bring in nine families or two? They’re doing the same thing here with the sports facility; it’ll bring in a lot of people.”
Jack Buri, now retired, told The Sun he spent 26 years in the Coast Guard, then 18 years at a local riverboat company.
“I’m not a naysayer,” he said of the City Block and sports complex projects, “But those two projects bother me. I don’t see the facilities we have now being overrun. I don’t know all the intricacies, and I’m not against growth and development, but why tear up a good park for it?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.