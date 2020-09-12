A new bridge for Paducah and McCracken County, along with its longtime community servant namesake, was celebrated Friday.
The recently installed 110-foot pedestrian bridge — the Bob Leeper Bridge — crosses Perkins Creek and serves as a connector for the Greenway Trail and McCracken County trail system, not far from the Stuart Nelson Park ballfields. Leeper served state and local government as an elected leader for more than 30 years before retiring from public office.
The bridge is a public-private partnership, as noted by many officials at Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony.
Speakers included Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle, Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy, City Manager Jim Arndt and representatives from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership and Veolia Nuclear Solutions Federal Services, who all joined Leeper to mark the bridge dedication.
“I would tell you that I think if you look back through Mr. Leeper’s service to our community, you will see that he was a bridge in a lot of ways,” Harless said.
In his many years in public office, Leeper served as a Paducah city commissioner, Kentucky state senator and McCracken County Judge-Executive. He opted not to seek a second term as judge-executive in 2018.
“Mr. Leeper brought this idea to me when we started having our meetings and he said, ‘Hey, I have an idea. I really want to turn that county park into something our community is proud of,’ ” Harless said. “He wanted to build off of Mr. (Van) Newberry’s legacy in doing that and he gave a lot of credit to Mr. Newberry for starting that.”
Meanwhile, Clymer said it represented a joint effort, partnership and collaboration for the “cumulative benefit” of both Paducah and McCracken County. He called it something that will benefit the community and region for decades to come — a sentiment echoed by many.
The ceremony drew a large mask-wearing crowd, including city commissioners, fiscal court members and others, who walked across the bridge together for the official ribbon cutting. Clymer’s grandchildren, William and Kathleen Hancock, joined Leeper in cutting the large red ribbon.
Leeper said he was honored by its name and thanked many people who had roles in the project, including former deputy judge-executive Doug Moore. He also shared a personal anecdote from ninth grade, about how a teacher gave him career advice when he wanted to be a graphic artist.
“I had a very professional teacher who sat me down and informed me that that was not my career path. She said, ‘You’ve got a lot of great ideas, Bob, but you can’t put them on paper to save your life and I encourage you to take off in a different direction,’ ” he recalled.
“I appreciate teachers for that professionalism and the fact that she did that for me. Mr. Moore is one of those people that took an idea I had and put it on paper and started the project going and got me to believe in it and shared his vision with Rick and between the two of them, we’re here today.”
Early this year, the Paducah City Commission awarded a $274,121 contract to Adams Contracting for construction of the bridge, which was finished around Aug. 31, as reported by Murphy. It’s already been available for trail users to bike, run and walk.
The project has multiple funding sources, including a $100,000 recreational trails grant through the Federal Highway Administration, $80,000 from the city, $30,000 from McCracken County, $30,000 from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, $5,000 from Veolia North America and $5,000 from Geosyntec Consultants. The Boyles Estate Community Foundation also partnered on it, according to the city.
“The first task (former Paducah Mayor Gerry Montgomery) gave me was chairing the parks improvement study and, so the end of my career, we connect the city parks and the county parks,” Leeper told The Sun.
“So, I’m very pleased with that and I’m very excited about it and look forward to coming out here on a nice walk with my wife, Gina, and our dog, Ace, and making good use of it.”
