This week, Paducah and McCracken County leaders approved selling the former Genova Products building to its new Utah-based owner for $3.6 million.
The city commission and fiscal court approved the sale to KSR Legacy Investment Corp. during two called meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The sale is expected to close Friday.
“It’s a tremendous investment in the community and this gets us out of debt on that facility,” City Manager Jim Arndt said. “And, of course, we have a private company taking over a facility to provide a private service, which is a wonderful thing for the city.”
Arndt explained the city and county have an agreement on the bond issue for the building, and they owe $1,265,000, plus interest. They will split proceeds 50/50.
The industrial building, located at 5400 Commerce Drive, has been jointly owned by the city and county for years. The site previously housed Infiniti Plastic Technologies and Genova Products later established a facility there in 2014, before idling its operations in late 2019.
In May, Greater Paducah Economic Development announced Plastic Services and Products would reestablish production in the facility and anticipated hiring 80 employees and then ramping up to 125 employees. PSP manufactures a range of products, including plastic pipe and fittings.
The loan and lease agreements were transferred in May, which included the $3.6 million purchase option. Mayor Brandi Harless and other city officials were upbeat about the sale when the commission had a first ordinance reading for it in late June.
“This is what economic development should feel like in the community, where we are selling assets, we are making money for the city taxpayers, and we are bringing in jobs all simultaneously,” Harless said.
County Commissioner Bill Bartleman was also supportive about the sale during Wednesday’s fiscal court meeting, and commended PSP for its commitment to the community.
“Their willingness to come in and immediately buy this facility shows they’re going to be a part of the community and they’re here for the long-term and not the short-term,” he said. “And it shows their financial stability, which we needed at that location.”
Bartleman called it a “good deal” for taxpayers.
“They were easy to get along with, from what I understand, and negotiations were smooth,” he said. “They were willing to pay the appraised price for the building and it’s good for taxpayers to sell the building and it’s good for the community to have this long-term economic investment in the community, in creating 80 jobs now, 125 later, and as they expand into this region of the country, maybe even more.”
The Sun also reached out to PSP President Andrew Reese about the sale, but he did not respond for comment as of Wednesday evening.
“Paducah’s business-friendly environment, strong community values and skilled workforce make it an ideal fit,” he said in May. “We are thrilled to join the community and look forward to making Paducah our home for years to come.”
