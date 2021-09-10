Mayfield City Council convened for a special called meeting Tuesday evening to discuss a few topics, one of which will come up in Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.
Michael Grabhorn, an attorney with Grabhorn Law Office PLLC, attended the meeting virtually to inform the city of its legal options for participating in the nationwide opioid lawsuit. He said every city and fiscal court will have to make a decision within the next several months whether to join in the litigation with direct representation or not.
By accepting direct representation, even if not through his firm, Grabhorn said the city would have a voice for their cause that would “maximize” any claim they would have.
City Attorney Bo Neely said Grabhorn’s firm is “very reputable” but it’s ultimately the council’s decision who they select to be their attorney representative in the lawsuit, if at all.
It was not clear how much the city would stand to gain by participating, nor how long it would take to receive said funds.
A resolution will be in the Monday meeting’s agenda for the council to vote on participating.
The council also discussed how to best implement the proposed 911 service fee to city taxpayers.
So far, two options are being considered: to have the fee added through Mayfield Electric and Water utility bills or through property tax.
Marty Ivy, the superintendent at the utility company, was present for the meeting and informed the board of the logistical challenges of instating the 911 fee in their regular bills. He also informed them that some of their customers live day-by-day, and asking them to pay even a little bit more could cause them to lose power for a day.
However, Ivy also said he understood the importance of funding emergency services, which includes police, firemen and EMS. To that end, he said if the city asks Mayfield Electric and Water to do it, they will have a plan in place by January 2022.
The city is still discussing how much the fee would need to be at a minimum.
Also at the meeting, the council tossed around ideas for how best to spend more than $1.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Mayor Kathy O’Nan said the city received in early summer. The funds are related to the pandemic’s impact and could be “potentially” used for a variety of things, however O’Nan said there are certain restrictions for how the city can use them. She said the city is still trying to ascertain what restrictions are in place.
A second and final ARPA payment of equal amount is expected next year, but O’Nan noted it was not up to the city when exactly it would be paid.
At the end of the meeting, council members were brought up to date on the bikeway, particularly the city’s partial reimbursements. In earlier planning stages, it was stipulated the city would be reimbursed for 80% of the costs it spends on the bikeway. City Clerk Tammie Johnson said the city paid $90,000 last week, so $72,000 will be given back.
This month’s City Council meeting will be this Monday at 5 p.m.
