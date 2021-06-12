EDDYVILLE — City Council members here returned to City Hall for their regular meeting June 7. The council deliberated sewer rehab project cost overruns, passed an economic development resolution and heard department reports.
Charles McCann, of Rivercrest Engineering, and Kyle Cunningham, of Pennyrile Area Development District, said the sewer rehab project is currently $560,000 over budget.
As the council prepares to award a contract bid for the second phase of the project, McCann and Cunningham presented why and how the project increased by half a million dollars.
The council and City Attorney Stephen Underwood, expressed the lack of transparency and improper communication, on behalf of McCann and Cunningham, which they say led to the unexpected and untimely project overruns.
In May, the council was made aware the project was running above estimated costs, but a miscommunication between January and May led to confusion and inaccurate budgeting.
McCann attributed a 30-60% material cost increase, substantial East Dale Avenue repairs, and half-a-million-dollars in manhole rehabilitations to the project becoming more costly.
In response, the council made a motion to request a loan modification from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to account for the $560,000 project increase. The second phase of the project is being funded by a $2.7 million KIA loan, according to city documents.
Cunningham noted Senate Bill 36 appropriates $250,000,000 to local governments in federal funds for drinking water and wastewater improvements. He clarified the council may use the grant money — if awarded — to cover phase two expenditures; he also confirmed he started the application process.
Eddyville Mayor John Choat said, “We need to get the ball rolling on borrowing the money.”
Choat does not want to terminate the contract as it stands because he wants the infrastructure improvements to be completed as originally designed.
The second phase of the project is set at six months. Contract bids for the second phase of the project have not been awarded yet — the council has until July 28.
The other item under new business was Resolution 2021-06-07, a resolution supporting and authorizing the Build Ready Pad project, brought forth by Glen Kinder, Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority board member.
The project is designed for the Eddyville Industrial Park.
“Again, this is an effort to do a project at our industrial park to move forward with the site pad so we can have an opportunity to get one step closer to a spec building,” Kinder said.
ERIDA will submit the grant application to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for $75,000 in grant funds.
ERIDA will match that amount, therefore covering the entire cost of the $150,000 project.
According to the resolution, “The project will foster industrial development and create jobs.”
