The $20 million in bond proceeds for Paducah’s proposed recreation/aquatic center could be used on other projects, but the bond counsel advises “caution,” as it could negatively affect the city’s financial rating.
In January, the city issued $20.5 million in 20-year general obligation bonds and received a 2.55% interest rate. It netted $20 million in bond proceeds, maintaining a “strong” AA- Standard & Poor’s rating, which it’s had since 2010.
The COVID-19 pandemic has since impacted the economy, prompting measures to freeze and limit city spending due to projected revenue decline. Bond proceeds are to fund construction on the proposed recreation/aquatic center in Noble Park, but the project’s been paused in the wake of COVID-19 and economic concerns.
In late April, City Manager Jim Arndt suspended a $1.1 million design and construction management services agreement with Nashville-based Lose Design for 88 days after input from elected officials.
Counsel advice
Bond counsel Mark S. Franklin, a partner with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, provided a summary at the request of the city’s financial advisor Robert W. Baird & Co., about what bond proceeds could be spent on, “if, for some reason, the aquatic center project was unable to move forward.”
In a May 4 email to Finance Director Jon Perkins, Franklin explained they could be spent on capital expenditures related to a project that’d be declared a “public project,” in an ordinance pursuant to Kentucky Revised Statutes.
“KRS Chapter 66 requires the project to have an estimated life or period of usefulness of one year or more and the project could include real estate, buildings, and personal property, equipment, furnishings, and site improvements, and reconstruction, rehabilitation, renovation, installation, improvement, enlargement and extension of property,” Franklin wrote.
He said funds could not be used to pay the city’s general operating expenses and should not be used to pay principal and interest on other debt.
“Although the city would not be required to provide notice of the bondholders at this time, we would recommend considering whether it would be prudent under the circumstances,” he wrote in the email.
“Some bondholders, if they found out about the change from a source other than the city, may view the change as negative evidence of the city’s current financial condition.”
Franklin wrote that, if this type of circumstance occurred, the city may have questions from its rating agency about reasons for the change, which, depending on answers, could result in “potential rating adjustments.”
He concluded that, “while changing the project is possible, we recommend caution” as “drastic change” could have a negative rating or market implications.
Status
The city invested its bond proceeds in an account with Banterra Bank.
It had a 1.68% rate for earning interest in March, but that dropped due to the economic downturn. It was 0.7% in April and 0.6% for May with the rate floor set at 0.55%.
On the full $20 million, Perkins reported the monthly interest earned at 0.7% should be approximately $11,670 and it’d be approximately $10,000 at 0.6%.
As for the future, he said the bonds’ first call date is February 2027.
“The first payment on the GOB is August 2020 for $273,229, which as a part of the borrowing structure will be capitalized and incorporated into future bond payments,” Perkins said.
He reported the first cash bond payment is $268,750 in February 2021, which is made out of the Debt Service Fund with a transfer from the General Fund to cover it.
Also, the city’s 1% insurance premium tax increase was estimated to garner approximately $525,000 for the first year (fiscal year 2021) and approximately $700,000 per year for subsequent years. The increase from 6% to 7%, approved in November 2019, takes effect July 1 and will help cover part of the bonds’ debt service.
Perkins said the 1% could be less due to the current economic environment.
Elected officials weigh in
The Sun reached out to Mayor Brandi Harless and commissioners Sandra Wilson, Gerald Watkins, Richard Abraham and Brenda McElroy about the project’s bonds.
Harless
“The city came into this public health crisis with a strong financial standing. We maintained the S&P rating very high, while taking on those bonds as well, and we want to make sure that the city comes out of this crisis with that same strong financial standing,” Harless said.
“When the bond counsel suggests that we be cautious about how we proceed and to be thoughtful about any drastic change to the use of the bonds … literally, he says it could have a negative rating or market implication on the city. We’ve got to walk very lightly in that and make sure that we are not making decisions that will put the city’s financial reputation at risk.”
The city paused the design contract, she said, to make sure the city used “real economic data” to understand what the future will look like.
“So, we’ve taken the first step of caution,” she said. “This next step of caution, I really don’t want to see us rush, especially given the fact that we came into this crisis with a strong financial standing and we need to leave this crisis with a strong financial standing.”
Wilson
“When we approved moving forward with this project in 2019, the economy was strong and unemployment was low,” said Wilson.
“To fund the project, the city worked closely with our bond advisors and bond counsel to sell the bonds in January. There was a great amount of interest in purchasing the bonds from national companies and the city’s financial ratings stayed strong throughout this process.”
When approached before COVID-19 about redirecting bond proceeds, Wilson reiterated that bond counsel gave advice to the commission that it could be viewed negatively by the financial community and be negative for the city’s financial standing.
“Then COVID-19 abruptly hit in March. Life has changed and our economy has changed. I supported pausing any future progress of the wellness center, which we have done. In reality, it may not be in our future at this time.”
Watkins
Watkins said he thinks the city needs to postpone the recreation/aquatic center project and let the “new commission” decide what it wants to do going forward. He and McElroy are not seeking re-election to the commission, while Abraham is running for mayor.
“The reason I support that is one, because of the pandemic, and two, it’s because of the controversy that has been created lately. This would give the voters the voice to decide its fate. I think that’s the most fair thing to do going forward.”
Regarding the bonds, Watkins thinks the new commission should make the decision on that because if it wants to move forward, then it has the money for the project.
“If they want to do something else, we’ve got an opinion from the bond consultant that as long as it meets certain qualifications, it can be used for a lot of different things,” he added.
McElroy McElroy said the city has to weather the crisis and see how the economy is going to go.
“We’ve got to wait and see how we move forward until we find out how this crisis, how we’re going to come out of this,” she said. “Hopefully, we’re going to bounce back strong. I’m optimistic, but as we all know, there’s a lot of uncertainty still right now unfortunately.”
The design is paused and she thinks that’s a “conservative, thoughtful” approach right now. During the time it’s paused, McElroy said it’s very important for private financial support on the project to make “great strides” and to secure a community partner.
“These are very important pieces of this project we must have in order to move forward,” she said.
Abraham
“My thinking would be if we get in a fix and, we’re going to revisit this budget, in six months we should have a better idea of where we are, but my idea is that we take some of the city money that we have in reserves for certain projects and put that money in our general fund,” he said.
“And then those projects that qualify under the bond stipulations, we pull that money from the bonds and place it there. So, that’s my thinking, but again, as a group we haven’t sat down and talked about that yet.”
He added the “bottom line” is, as long as the rules are followed, the city could make those decisions.
“And in that email, he lays out what the rules are,” Abraham said. “So, it’s not like you’re doing something you don’t know what the rules are.”
