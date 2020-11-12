The City of Paducah Compost Facility, 1560 N. Eighth St., is accepting brush, bags of leaves and yard debris from Paducah residents.
The facility is also accepting leaves from commercial contractors that are working for city residents. There is no charge. However, a photo identification with the resident’s current city address is required.
It’s open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The facility also sells compost by the bucket load. Premium compost is $20 per two-yard bucket load. Wood chip compost, which is not as homogeneous as the premium compost, is $5 per bucket load. An approximately two-yard bucket load fills the back of most pick-up trucks. Until supplies diminish, the facility is selling raw wood chips for $10 per bucket load.
For employees’ and the public’s safety, customers must adhere to the following guidelines, due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
• Remain in vehicle at all times.
• Provide on a piece of paper your name and address to be dropped in a bin upon entering the compost yard.
• Provide exact amount for purchase. Cash or check only (make checks out to the City of Paducah). No change will be provided.
• Receipts provided by request only.
If you have questions, call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511. For more information on leaf collection, visit paducahky.gov/leaf-collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.