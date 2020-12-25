Christmas and the New Year is often a time for both optimism and reflection, as people look ahead to 2021. That’s no less true for Paducah city commissioners Richard Abraham, Brenda McElroy and Gerald Watkins, as they leave office soon after serving the community.
The city of Paducah is set to hold a swearing-in ceremony for its next group of elected officials Monday at City Hall, while Mayor Brandi Harless and the majority of the city commission — except for Commissioner Sandra Wilson — are leaving the city’s governing body at the end of December.
The Sun reached out to Abraham, McElroy and Watkins to talk about their accomplishments and what’s next, as they move forward to 2021 and beyond.
Richard AbrahamAbraham, the current mayor pro tem, has served a combined total of 14 years on the city commission — starting in 2000. He made a second bid for mayor in 2020 and advanced to the Nov. 3 general election, before he placed second to Mayor-elect George Bray.
Looking back, he singled out two things: doing the job as a city commissioner and his role in starting a conversation with then-candidate McCracken County Jailer David Knight for workforce programs for inmates.
“I remember the first time I took the oath in 2000,” he said.
“That was a really big deal for me and the words that — you’re going to do the job to the best of your ability and you’re swearing on the Bible. That’s huge for me. I remember telling (wife) Cindy, ‘That’s right there in front of God and everybody,’ so every decision that I made I ran it through that filter, and I wanted to make sure that my motives were correct.”
Abraham said he feels confident that he did the job he swore to do. He also noted that, if you look at his record, he was often the “no” vote in many 4-1 decisions by the commission.
“And you know what? ... That was OK,” he added. “I presented the argument. I wasn’t going to vote for something just because the majority of my colleagues voted for it. I never bought into that team concept. You hear that a lot. It’s kind of like a buzzword now. Now, if you’re talking about department heads and staff, yeah, I can go with that, but when you start talking about elected officials, we’re not a team. We campaign individually.”
Regarding the jail’s programs, Abraham remembered talking to Knight about the idea and a “field trip” to Fulton County Detention Center to check out its workforce training program for welding. The jail later implemented a welding program, and eventually a deckhand training program.
“You look at that program and you have people that were in jail for stealing and robbing and just doing all kind of crazy things, now they have, out of that initially — before COVID shut everything down — we had about 14 guys to graduate that program and, out of the 14, only one had come back to jail and 12 of them were working as welders, as certified welders. That is life-changing.”
Abraham also shared what he hopes to see next for the city and what’s next personally for him. He thinks the city has a good group of incoming officials and said he’ll be praying for them.
“Prayerfully, this vaccine will help push things back toward what used to be normal. It’s amazing that out of this pandemic, some of the positive things that’s happened,” he said.
“This next group of commissioners — mayor and commissioners — they’ve got some things to contemplate. They have a budget that they have to make sure is balanced, then there’s the pension issue, still got City Block somewhere out there circling around. … They’re smart people. You’ve got some experience on there. You’ve got Sandra, obviously, and then (commissioner-elect) Carol (Gault), she’s been on the commission for a while previously.”
What’s next for Abraham? He cited a common saying about how people plan and “God laughs,” but also said he’s feeling good.
“I’m a relatively young guy, but I just don’t live in the city, you know?” he said. “I live in the county also, so I’m excited about what the future holds. I’m a county guy, so I’ll leave it right there.”
Afterward, when asked if he might be interested in running for county office one day, Abraham said: “Well, last time I looked at the rule book, that’s allowed.”
Brenda McElroyMcElroy, who is wrapping up her first commission term, decided not to seek re-election for city commission this year. She won election in November 2018 and took office in January 2019.
“I felt like we needed some emphasis on athletics to get off some of the moral issues we were on — more social issues — and more onto what our city needed for growth,” she said, reflecting on why she ran.
“I think we’ve done a lot for growth when you look at the agreement we entered into with the county for sports complex — basketball and volleyball already happening down at the convention center. All of the things that have happened with the Greenway Trail, completion of the tennis center renovation and (last), but not least, the music garden ... that’s now at Noble Park for the kids. Those things I’m really excited about.”
She additionally cited the city’s emphasis on customer service with its Customer Experience Department, and said she thinks customer service is important and much improved.
“Those things — the City Block and, most recently, the Sprocket loan to them to get that going — things that will bring more people to our city,” she said.
“We have a lot of infrastructure needs — stormwater being just one of them. We have roads and sidewalks and all kinds of infrastructure needs that we can not tax our city to death and do. We need to grow. We need to add more people to the payroll, more people with property in our city that will build up our tax base, so we can take care of those things and I think we’re starting to see that happen.”
McElroy is proud of one project in particular: the new music playground at Noble Park, located by Lake Montgomery. It was McElroy’s brainchild after seeing similar instruments at the botanical gardens in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the project garnered donations from local garden clubs and donors.
It’s something she will “always look back on.”
“We did a lot of important things, but one thing personally, is the music playground where we took that to the garden clubs of Paducah and they jumped on it and were so generous in giving the money,” she said. “(City Engineer) Rick Murphy and (retiring Parks Director) Mark Thompson, (were) so gracious to work with us and make that happen.”
As for what’s next for McElroy?
She hopes to see more opportunities for athletics in the city — both for youth and adults — and continued development of parks and athletic facilities. She’s also excited to see the City Block project in downtown Paducah.
“I’ve learned so much. I’ve a learned a lot,” she said, about her term.
“I would say we have a great team in our city, great workers working really hard. There’s always this level of distrust that’s in us about any government, at any level. I think it’s just innate in us that we question that, and I think we are blessed in Paducah to have a really great city team and they are working hard. They are citizens of this community as well and they want only the best and they work really hard for us, so that is something I learned to really appreciate.”
On a personal level, McElroy plans to have more time as a grandmother and getting ready for grandchildren Nos. 9 and 10, as well as having more time for ministry opportunities at Starfish Orphan Ministry and her church.
Gerald WatkinsWatkins, who withdrew from the commission race in February, has served a total of eight years on the commission, in addition to another six years as a state representative.
A retired educator, Watkins noted two education-related initiatives as things he’d proud of: his role in the Murray State University “2+2” degree program and the community scholarship program.
“A lot of people worked very hard to make this happen, but I’m very proud of my compromise proposal and my support and vote when I was on the commission that made it a reality,” he said.
Watkins explained the 2+2 program gives people in McCracken County and others in the area opportunities to earn a four-year degree, while staying in Paducah, noting that the MSU regional campus is near West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s campus.
“Everyone can’t move on campus and so, I think it opened the door for thousands of people to expand their educational level, which makes them more employable and gives them opportunities for advancement in their job that they have,” he said.
“And so, finance is the No. 1 reason people don’t graduate and when you can stay at home and finish your four-year degree right here in McCracken County and Paducah, that makes a difference between being able to finish and not for a lot of people.”
Regarding the community scholarship, Watkins said he led the effort of support by the city and it was a “joint effort.”
“The city still funds — as one of the major partners ... the community scholarship, and I’m real proud of what we accomplished in that area that allows a lot of people ... to get some higher education that perhaps would not have been able to without it because it takes away that biggest challenge, which is finances.”
Watkins also shared that he’s optimistic with the new commission coming in.
“I think George Bray is going to be a great mayor, and I love Judge (Executive) Craig Clymer. He’s a great friend of mine and fiscal court,” he said.
“What I’m optimistic about is the greater cooperation that has begun and will continue between the city and the county and, this has manifested in itself already in increased economic job opportunities and increased recreational opportunities. And so, I’m excited about the city-county cooperation and what it is going to mean for our citizens, particularly in these two areas.”
As for Watkins himself, he wants to take a couple of years off after serving eight years on the commission and six years in the State House of Representatives. However, he would still like to serve Paducah and McCracken County residents in in the future.
“I’m going to look at — see if there are any opportunities in 2022 — and perhaps run for public office,” he said.
“ ... I’ll just have to wait and see what doors open and if ... that’s the door God wants me to go through and there’s an opportunity and people want me to — then, I would like to run for office again and serve again, in some other capacity.”
The Sun will reflect on Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless’ mayoral term and share what’s next for her in a story planned for this Sunday’s edition.
