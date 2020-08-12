The Paducah City Commission repeated its July 28 virtual meeting Tuesday, after open meetings complaints were made, citing technical difficulties during that meeting.
City Clerk Lindsay Parish announced the change Monday, that July 28 agenda items would be repeated Tuesday. A called meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. tonight with Tuesday’s original agenda. The agenda includes voting on a development agreement with Weyland Ventures for the $21 million City Block project at Second and Broadway.
Mayor Brandi Harless recapped a memo from legal counsel during Tuesday’s virtual meeting, regarding the meeting issue. Harless told commissioners that she also spoke with representatives from Kentucky League of Cities, who agreed with the memo’s conclusions.
“’Much of my opinion,’ — I’m reading (attorney) Stacey Blankenship’s memo — ‘in this memo are rooted in common sense,’ ” Harless said.
“Consequently, although I strongly believe that the city engaged in good faith and did not violate any provisions of the Open Meetings Act, it is my opinion that the items on the agenda of the July 28, 2020 meeting, should be presented again at the next city commission meeting, so that going forward the city is not concerned about the viability and/or legality of those items voted on by the commission.’ ”
As reported earlier, WPSD Local 6 and City Commissioner Richard Abraham, who’s also a mayoral candidate, had complaints about the July 28 meeting.
They cited various audio and visual issues during the roughly 2 and 1/2 hour meeting, which was conducted through videoconferencing due to COVID-19 concerns. It featured a vote related to the multi-million dollar recreation/aquatic center project and a presentation on the City Block project.
City Manager Jim Arndt issued the city’s response to WPSD Local 6’s complaint Tuesday, in a 4-page letter addressed to News Director Perry Boxx.
Arndt’s letter said the city used flexibility granted in Senate Bill 150 in conducting its July 28 meeting. He addressed issues raised in WPSD Local 6’s complaint, which included problems with the meeting’s YouTube livestream and not being able to view all commissioners.
“Although the YouTube livestream was not working properly, the July 28, 2020 commission meeting was broadcast in two additional mediums, i.e., the public television station and streamed live via the StartMeeting platform, which was accessible by anyone who chose to utilize the login procedures made available by the city,” he stated.
According to Arndt, the city is legally required to offer one medium that residents can watch the public meeting through. If all mediums stopped working, Arndt stated the city would’ve been prohibited from continuing the meeting under Kentucky Revised Statutes.
“However, because the city went beyond what was required and offered a livestream via two mediums, there clearly was no violation,” Arndt stated.
“While there were echo and/or feedback issues during the livestream of the meeting, those issues were resolved before action was taken and the speakers and commissioners were able to repeat themselves.”
Arndt later stated it hasn’t ascertained any opinion or case that interprets the Open Meetings Act to require live video feed to show facial reactions of commissioners while another commissioner is talking.
“Even if the commissioners met in one central location — divided by plexiglass barriers, as you suggest — the individuals attending in person would still not be able to view the facial reactions of non-speaking commissioners due to the current mask mandate,” he stated, adding the city plans to use a platform that should show all participants.
During Tuesday’s meeting:
• As on July 28, the commission — by a 3-2 vote — approved a municipal order suspending the $1.1 million design and construction management services agreement with Nashville-based firm Lose Design for the recreation/aquatic center project until January. It allows Arndt to continue due diligence on the project, such as research on financial assistance and facility naming rights.
Abraham and Commissioner Gerald Watkins voted against it. Before the vote, Abraham made a motion to rescind amendments allowing Arndt to do due diligence and only include pausing the agreement. It failed by a 3-2 vote, with Abraham and Watkins voting in favor.
The action marked the third time the commission voted on this issue, including a vote held July 28. There was a procedural issue during its July 14 vote, after Commissioner Brenda McElroy introduced an amendment to allow for due diligence. That vote approved adding amendments to the municipal order, but not the order itself.
• The commission again introduced an ordinance to approve regarding a development agreement for the City Block project, which involves a $12 million boutique hotel, $9 million mixed use residential and commercial buildings, public parking and open space.
Harless made a motion to amend a section of this agreement, concerning the reimbursement of environmental remediation costs. It places a cap on potential costs. The commission approved it by a 4-1 vote, with Abraham voting no.
The amendment reads as follows:
“Should the developer be required to perform any remediation work on the development site, the city shall reimburse the developer the actual costs of the remediation as provided under Article VI of this agreement, up to the equivalent of the purchase price of tracts 1 and 3,” it states.
The purchase price for both tracts is $296,000. If potential remediation costs exceed that amount, the city and developer will work together to identify additional funding sources for remediation.
“However, should the additional cost of remediation exceed such available funds, the developer shall not be bound to the conveyance of the property,” the amendment states.
The amended ordinance is scheduled for a vote during tonight’s meeting.
