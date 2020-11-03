Paducah’s City Commission will include one incumbent, two former commissioners, and a candidate who has succeeded on his fourth attempt at public service.
Sandra Wilson retained her seat on the commission and was the top vote-getter with 5,089 votes, 16.85%. She will be joined by Raynarldo Henderson, 4,952 votes, 16.39%; David Guess, 4,607 votes, 15.25%; and Carol Gault, 4,351, 14.40%.
“Of course there are still some votes to come in, in the next few days,” Wilson told The Sun on Tuesday night, speaking of the approximately 800 mail-in ballots still out.
“But I’m very appreciative of the support of the voters of Paducah.
“It’s been a really tough year, and I believe people know how hard I work on behalf of this community every day ... and that work will continue.”
Henderson called the election results a lesson in perseverance, since this is his fourth time as a commission candidate.
“I’m feeling pretty good, obviously, excited for the opportunity to serve,” he said. “The lesson is that you don’t give up after the first time. You keep plugging, if you believe that’s what you need to be doing.
“If you believe that is what God has called you to do, you continue to press until you accomplish that.”
Guess was optimistic about his showing.
“It looks good right now,” said Guess, also noting the absentee ballots that, provided they are received by Friday and postmarked Nov. 3, are still to be counted.
Of the new slate of commissioners, he said: “We’ll wait until January. I’m just one guy. We’ve got to work together.”
Carol Gault, who along with Guess has served before, said: “I’m thrilled. I’m very thankful. The people have been wonderful during the campaign.
“It’s been very exciting to be in a race where people are so involved, not only on a local level, but a national level as well,” she said.
“I served eight years before. Of course, any time you have a new mayor and a new city manager, I’ve never worked with this city manager, you’re going to have a different administration.
“So, I’m excited to get to work and see how that plays out. I enjoyed it when I did it before. Not only was it good work, fun work, but you feel like you’re making a difference.”
