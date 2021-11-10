City commission discusses road condition evaluations

The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday discussed working with a local engineering firm to monitor road conditions in the city and help determine which roads should be repaved and fixed in the future.
Representatives from BFW Engineering & Testing presented information to the commission about a plan to gather data about road conditions in the city. The proposed plan is to evaluate 20% of roads each year for five years to ultimately create a map of road conditions throughout Paducah.
Paducah began using a software system called PAVER, which houses ratings assigned to the city’s roads, in 2018. Maegan Mansfield, a project manager with BFW, said the proposed plan is to assess road conditions, assign ratings to those road conditions and ultimately be able to prioritize which roads the city repairs first. Mansfield said roads that are rated “good” or “satisfactory” would not be prioritized for repairs.
Another possible benefit, Mansfield said, is that the city could save money by identifying roads in need of possible repairs. If identified early enough, the city could save money by repairing a road before the condition becomes poor.
City engineer Rick Murphy said he would want a map of the road conditions to be available online so that community members can see how roads near their residence stand up against other roads in the city.
“I think [PAVER] is very innovative. It’s a great program and helps us manage the city better and communicate with our citizens better,” Mayor George Bray said.
The city previously analyzed road conditions in 2018, and also started tracking data in PAVER that same year. Mansfield said the engineering firm would update road conditions in PAVER to reflect road projects the city has completed since then.
Murphy said the funds for the road condition evaluation would come from money the city has already allocated toward resurfacing roads.
Prior to the meeting, all four current commissioners, Carol Gault, David Guess, Raynarldo Henderson and Sandra Wilson, gathered outside of City Hall to announce their intentions to run for re-election in 2022.
In other commission business:
- Bray named Terry Jones, a barber who has been cutting hair for more than 40 years and has provided free haircuts to children and the elderly, a Duke of Paducah.
- Judge Tony Kitchen swore in four new officers to the Paducah Police Department.
- Gault and Kevin Kauffeld were appointed to serve on the 911 Communication Services Oversight Committee, a joint committee with McCracken County. Jewel Jones will serve as the joint appointee from the city and county.
- Commissioners introduced a motion that would allow public financiers to refinance the city’s 2011 Murray State University bond. The city is projected to save about $120,000 over 10 years if the 2011 bonds are refinanced.
