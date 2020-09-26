It’s been a busy month for ribbon-cuttings, as Paducah city officials gathered again Friday to celebrate the latest phase on the Greenway Trail, amid similar ceremonies for the Bob Leeper Bridge, Noble Park music playground and one planned Monday for the Noble Park Tennis Courts.
Mayor Brandi Harless, Parks Director Mark Thompson, City Engineer Rick Murphy and City Manager Jim Arndt rounded out the speaker lineup Friday, as many Paducah Ambassadors, former mayor Gerry Montgomery, city employees and others celebrated Phase 5 of the Greenway Trail. The new segment stretches from Jefferson Street through Schultz Park, along the Paducah riverfront. It improved the roadway, added landscaping and also 900 feet of walking/biking trail, according to the city.
In her remarks, Harless noted that work on the Greenway Trail — officially the Clyde F. Boyles Greenway Trail — has continued over several administrations.
“No. 1, I think that our community has a deep desire to be healthy. I truly believe that,” she said.
“I believe that our community wants to be outside, wants to see our families engaging in activities and staying healthy. No. 2, this project required a significant — a significant contribution from a private citizen, and without that, we would not be able to continue the work that we’ve done on the Greenway Trail. And No. 3, I believe that it requires each administration passing the baton to the next administration and that administration deciding it’s important to keep it going.”
Harless also noted this is “almost the end” of its original master plan.
“There’s another phase that got left out over by Perkins Creek, but really we’re coming to the end of the initial plans,” she said.
“I encourage all of you, especially as community members and as elected officials, to be thinking about what else do we want to do with this trail in our community because we’re about to the point where we should be thinking about the next master plan for this trail, so what a great day for Paducah.”
The trail’s phase 5 was primarily funded with a Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternatives Program grant, while the city’s match was funded with the Boyles Estate Community Foundation, according to the city. Officials awarded a $479,350.50 contract for the construction project in April.
After Harless spoke, Thompson paid tribute to the late LaNelle Phelps Boyles in his remarks. He called the trail a “work of art,” explaining that Boyles set aside money for many things locally and nationally, which included the Greenway Trail. It was named after her husband.
Thompson additionally shared an idea for granting Boyles “one final wish” for the next phase of trails: create a trailhead using donated property that was in front of her home.
“I think it’s time to work with Murray State University and even the new developer that’s going in right now, who’s trying to develop the property right there, to get an easement to create a loop to make that trailhead useable right there at the corner of Exall and Buckner (lanes), and the gravel road that goes beside it,” Thompson said.
“And then take that further down across Audubon (Drive) and through every neighborhood in the city and create share-the-road trails as we go.”
After the ceremony, Montgomery and City Commissioner Brenda McElroy gave positive appraisals of the trail to The Sun, as Montgomery said she was “pleased” it’s been developed and thinks it’s a good thing for the community.
“We walk the Greenway all the time and the further the Greenway can grow, the better,” McElroy said.
Attendees also got a first look Friday at concept drawings for the riverboat excursion pier downtown. It’s part of the plans for a major riverfront project, involving the use of a $10.4 million BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant. The city was awarded the competitive federal grant last year to make many planned improvements on the riverfront.
“The environmental permitting process takes quite a while and so it’s very difficult for me to speculate what that would be,” Murphy said, on the project’s timeline. “We want to go as soon as possible, but we have to get through the permitting process of these concepts before we can move forward.”
