A crowd of 40 gathered at the Noble Park tennis courts on a misty Monday morning to celebrate the completion of various improvement projects around the facility over the past couple months.
Paducah Parks director Mark Thompson addressed the crowd before the ribbon-cutting, noting that the renovation of the courts and the area around them has been talked about for nearly 12 years.
These changes — which include the newly renovated parking area and walking paths, the addition of a restroom facility in 2016, the resurfacing of the courts in 2017 and the addition of a “tennis pantry” equipped with rackets and balls for unprepared parkgoers — have made it “a much safer location to come and play tennis,” Thompson said.
“The restrooms and courts were redone and added a couple of years ago and someday the lights will be something to look forward to, as well. As we say in the parks and recreation business, we’re never finished.”
All of these improvements have cost the city, Thompson told the Sun, less than $475,000 thanks to a grant from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and donations from private citizens and the Paducah Tennis Association.
These lights, Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy noted, are not “unfinished business. They’re planned business.”
Both Thompson and Murphy thanked their staffs for their hard work before Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt took the podium to speak about his joy at yet another ribbon-cutting this month. He would go on to call September “a celebration month” for the city.
“This project here has been talked about for a long time. It’s good to see that this is really coming together and turning into a reality for us,” Arndt said, sure to note the value of teamwork in getting this project over the finish line. “Partnerships are the key to success. They have a multiplying effect for how successful we can become when we work together.”
Jason Miller, the executive director of USTA Kentucky, was on hand to say a few words about Paducah and its commitment to the sport.
“When you think of tennis in Kentucky, Paducah is right at the top as far as history, tradition, participation numbers and things like that,” he said. “It’s hard for me to wrap my head around how many college tennis players have come out of Paducah, (as well as) professional tennis players and coaches.
“It’s just a very special place for me when I think about our state and the friendships I’ve made here over the years.”
Miller directly complimented the Paducah Tennis Association, as well as longtime tennis advocate and Paducah native Jane Gamble, who helped raise over $60,000 toward these efforts.
“It just deserves a huge thank you for seeing this project through,” he said. “You’re very, very lucky to have a community tennis organization that has the power, backing and resources to match with the backing of a governing body.”
The USTA official thinks that these improvements come at a timely moment for the sport, as it has seen a big boost in public interest in the time of COVID-19.
“My hope is that this investment in tennis carries on the tradition of tennis here and leads to new generations finding the sport and becoming involved,” Miller added. “It’s been labeled as a safe sport, the distance is obvious and it’s something that you can get out and do.
“Tennis has been a real shining light during (the pandemic).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.