Paducah city commission candidates tackled local issues at a forum Thursday that covered a variety of concerns, namely economic priorities.
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP branch hosted eight of nine commission candidates for its virtual forum Thursday. Candidates joined through Zoom, a videoconferencing tool. The forum lasted about two hours.
Participants were Lakilia Bedeau, David Guess, Raynarldo Henderson, Mike Reed, Robert Shy, Buzz VonTesmar, Melinda Winchester and incumbent Sandra Wilson. However, Guess appeared to have technical difficulties early in the forum and a ninth candidate, Carol Gault, was unable to take part.
WPSD Local 6 journalist Shamarria Morrison moderated and kept candidates within time limits, while viewers could watch through Facebook Live and cable Channel 2.
Candidates were asked about downtown Paducah, how to involve people in decision-making, COVID-19, what they think is important economically, opinions on diversity and their position on the city’s proposed multi-million dollar recreation/aquatic center project.
“Economically, what is important for our city right now?” Morrison asked.
Shy cited two “very important” things for Paducah: good paying jobs and affordable housing. He said the city has a housing shortage and needs to build more homes with better jobs for people to live in them.
VonTesmar said he feels there are many commercial properties available and existing homes that need to receive attention and funding, particularly on Paducah’s Southside.
“As Mr. Shy said, there’s several communities that the projects are there just waiting to be done,” he said. “The money’s available. It’s just getting these things together and it does bring everybody’s property value up. The whole city — everybody — and quality of life.”
Henderson expressed concern for dilapidated buildings and grass “growing up in front of other people’s homes” and how to redistribute money in these communities.
“Let’s get some affordable housing here,” he said. “Let’s rehab some homes. Let’s tear down some buildings that need to be torn down. Let’s get in every area of our city.”
Winchester said the city needs to make sure it’s being “responsible and diligent” with taxpayer money. She wants to support and increase workforce development opportunities to attract new businesses and jobs.
“We’ve got a lot of businesses and families right now that are still suffering from COVID-19,” she said. “I think, first and foremost, we’ve really got to help them sustain and survive. We’ve already lost several that we’ve heard of in the community.”
Bedeau stressed “unity” regarding economic development and partnerships.
“When businesses look at communities, they want to see you have a game plan,” she said. “They want to see collaboration when it comes to the business sector, economic development and the education system.”
That’s when you’ll see the increase of good paying jobs, housing and quality of life, Bedeau said. Later, Reed and Wilson gave their views to conclude that question.
Reed noted he probably has the least experience in business of the group.
“But, I know what’s what,” he said. “Our problem is not the buildings. It’s not even jobs. The problem is our culture has deteriorated because of the breakdown of the family and that can only be solved if we come back to the Lord Jesus.”
Meanwhile, Wilson emphasized a need to reopen the city’s economy.
“We have to do it safely,” she said.
“I do know that, but we have to get our city back open. We have to support our local businesses and we have to rebuild consumer confidence in our own local citizens to support our local businesses, but also get our visitors back into our community. Tourism is a $263 million industry for our county and that industry has been hit very hard and employs a lot of people.”
The entire forum can be viewed on Facebook at the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP’s page, @PaducahNAACP.
