Paducah’s next city commission will likely have the definitive say on the future of the proposed recreation/aquatic center, and eight candidates weighed in this week on what they think about the project.
The project is paused, as City Manager Jim Arndt temporarily suspended the city’s $1.1 million design and construction management services contract with Lose Design, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic concerns. That was effective May 1.
The commission voted July 14 on a municipal order that extends the suspension until January 2021 with an amendment allowing Arndt to continue “due diligence” on the project. Due to a procedural issue, the project’s pause will require another vote Tuesday on whether to adopt the order as amended.
Candidates Raynarldo Henderson, Sandra Wilson, Melinda Winchester, Carol Gault, David Guess, Lakilia Bedeau, Robert Shy and Mike Reed are all vying for one of four seats on the commission. The top four vote-getters in the Nov. 3 general election will secure a seat.
HendersonHenderson, the top vote-getter in the June 23 primary, stressed that he’s not against the concept of an aquatic center, but he doesn’t think those type of things are above human needs in the city.
“I really think that it needs to be canceled,” he said. “It needs to be off the table at this point. And let’s talk about, again, things that are going to benefit the entire community like infrastructure.
“Let’s begin talking about making sure that people’s houses are not flooding when it rains for a period of time. That’s why I would say take it off the table and let’s spend our time, let’s spend our energy on some other things.”
Henderson said he understands that $20 million won’t do everything that needs to be done, but he feels it’s a good starting point, referencing bond proceeds intended to fund the project’s construction.
WilsonWilson, who placed second in primary votes, said she agreed with pausing the project and noted the current economic uncertainty due to COVID-19.
“I think that that was a reasonable thing for us. I just think that it was necessary for us to pause it for right now and it’s the right decision,” she said.
“However, if there was a potential partnership and discussion — I wasn’t involved with it, but I do know there were some going on for potential partners before COVID-19 hit. I do believe that it’s only just being open-minded to at least allow those conversations to continue and to be able to just hear about that.”
Wilson explained the amended municipal order allows Arndt, if conversations come up, to address that. However, she thinks the primary focus right now is making sure small businesses are saved and to get the economy back up and open.
Winchester
Winchester, who placed third in primary votes, doesn’t support the project moving forward. She thinks it’s the right decision to push decisions off until January when a new mayor and commission can make decisions.
She expressed concerns about the process, questioning why city taxpayers were put into bond debt when all the partners needed for the project hadn’t been “securely put into place yet.”
“If the city is required by the bond counsel to use a portion of the money toward a similar project, then an inclusive project involving our existing outdoor pool should be considered,” she said.
“The remaining money should go toward our infrastructure problems with stormwater because that is having a direct impact on people’s lives now.”
Gault
Gault, who placed fourth in primary votes, explained that $20 million in bond proceeds can be used for other infrastructure and other projects, from what she understands, but bond counsel would need to agree with it.
She also voiced concerns about the city paying 2.55% interest on bond proceeds for a project that’s not “shovel-ready.”
“I’ve had few people that are for it as it stands,” Gault said.
“Do I think that people want to invest in our community? Absolutely, I do, and do I think that would be an investment? Yes I do, but at what cost? I think there’s where the concern comes. They’re afraid that there’s not going to be expendable cash for other things that may come up or other things that should take priority before an aquatic center.”
Guess
Guess, who placed fifth in primary votes, is not for or against the project, but against the process in which it was done. He said he doesn’t support the way it’s been “channeled through.”
He said money should’ve been raised beforehand and then brought to the commission, if there wasn’t enough.
“My thoughts are it was done totally wrong. I’m not against it, but the money should’ve been raised like the Carson Center or the skateboard park,” he said.
“It should’ve been raised before it ever went to the commission and then the commission could’ve jumped in the last 10, 20% … that’s just common sense. You don’t raise money after you’ve already gotten money. They went ... and bonded the money, now they say they’re going to go raise money. That’s not the protocol that you raise money.”
Bedeau
Bedeau, who placed sixth in primary votes, believes in health and wellness, but doesn’t think the project is a priority, or should be, due to various reasons.
“I have not honestly given too much time and energy into that specific project,” she said.
“A, because we have a lot of other things that should take top priority. Being an educator, I see students not having food to eat. We have homeless students — families. We have families that don’t have transportation to get to their doctor appointments or to the grocery store before the pandemic hit, so I think we need to be taking that energy focusing on meeting the basic needs of our citizens first.”
Bedeau thinks it would’ve been better if the city had more citizen input from the beginning and been more “intentional” about hearing concerns, but reiterated that in a pandemic, and before it, she doesn’t think it’s a top priority.
Shy
Shy, who placed seventh in primary votes, said he’s been against the project from the beginning and before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main reason is he feels the city doesn’t currently have a recreation center that serves the people. He described the existing facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as “useless.”
“There’s nothing in it, except a basketball court that has a dead floor,” he said.
“For me, the city needs a small-scale recreation center that normally in most cities — people pay $5, $10 a year — for something like that for the family. Maybe $40, $50 for the family and they can go in and have access to the center, free weights and stuff like that. So, for us to not have a normal recreation center, but to want to build a state-of-the-art (facility) and charge the kind of money that we charge is kind of defeating the purpose.”
Reed
Reed, who placed eighth in primary votes, said he’s always been in favor of improvements.
“I mean, there are lots of positives to that thing, but we already have an aquatic center south of town here at Paducah Athletic Club, where the swim team already does their stuff. Has a great little pool,” he said.
“It’s not right in town. It’s a little inconvenient to get there, but I’ve been a member of that athletic club. It’s a great pool. They keep it nice and clean. It’s plenty big, so I really don’t think we need that.”
Reed also noted there’s different infrastructure improvements that need to be made. He’s in favor of shelving the project for a “good while” and thinking over it later, but said now is not the right time.
