The city of Paducah announced Thursday that it will convert a signalized intersection at Bridge Street and Broad Street into an all-way stop, in order to improve traffic flow.
Officials said a traffic signal is currently flashing red in all directions in preparation for this change. City crews will install stop signs and cover them until Feb. 1. The signal will be removed once the stop signs are unveiled.
In a news release, City Engineer Rick Murphy described the project as the “continuation” of the city’s investment in Southside Paducah infrastructure.
“We recently completed the Bridge Street Road Rehabilitation Project, which improved Bridge Street from Irvin Cobb Drive to Broad Street,” Murphy said.
“Removing the traffic signal at the Bridge and Broad intersection will reduce the city’s maintenance and repair costs and will allow traffic to flow more efficiently without unnecessary delays.”
Visit paducahky.gov/streets for more information about city streets.
