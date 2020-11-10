Paducah officials continued to gather community input on the public spaces portion of the planned City Block Project during a 90-minute listening session conducted via Zoom on Monday night.
Fifty-five members of the public registered to participate in the session, focusing on the parking area, green space and promenade.
The project is a private investment of approximately $21 million in the city’s downtown by Weyland Ventures.
“It was a good meeting,” said Katie Axt, Paducah Main Street director.
“We have been doing community and pubic input for almost two years through this entire process. We’ve had opportunities for the general public to talk with us about their ideas and concerns, had over 25 specific stakeholder meetings, and held public briefings at city commission meetings at key milestones throughout the project.”
A wide range of topics were discussed about specific issues like parking, the location of the gazebo, the number of trees, a possible “playspace” for children, and also ways to incorporate what makes Paducah unique such as the arts and riverfront.
“I think we all envision this block as an activity zone for downtown, the town square concept as you will,” said Barry Alberts, with Weyland Ventures. “There’s been a lot of discussion about the private elements of it, the hotel and residential and the mixed-use building, but in fact the majority of this block will remain in public hands.
“The city will own it, the city will pay for it, the city will operate it, the city will use it for a variety of ways. We’re excited about that and want this to be not just a space that is used primarily for parking most of the days and evenings, and then occasionally for a festival or event, but really on a 24-hour basis. There’s activity, there’s people, there’s things to that entice people to come here and spend time.”
The majority of comments from the public were supportive.
“As the owner of 100 and 102 Broadway, someone who’s invested a large sum of money in the last two years to bringing an old building back to life, I’m excited and support this project 100%,” said Brian Shemwell.
“I think what we have here in front of us is a great addition to the town. We are coming out of a financial, economical crisis due to COVID. We are just now entering what we know is probably the worst part of it and we don’t have any end in sight. For businesses like mine, the restaurants, the small businesses, we don’t know what recovery looks like.
“It’s important for everybody to understand that. It could be six months, it could be 12 months before things return to normal. But the recovery’s going to last no less than twice that long,” he said.
According to Shemwell, it is important to “have someone who is willing to invest in a dilapidated parking lot ... to help businesses like me withstand what it to come.”
Axt said every time the city has gathered public input on the City Block Project, “we get new information. That’s why we continue to do this. As we progress, we get new ideas and the project becomes stronger from a community perspective.”
Conducting the meeting via Zoom has its challenges, according to Axt, but also provides an opportunity to record the session and make it available for people who could not participate Monday.
“The chat portion helps us have a written record of all the public comment. That enables us to ensure we consider those comments and incorporate that feedback as much as possible,” she said.
“And, we look forward to the time when we will be able to gather again in person. This is a long-term project. This helps keep the momentum going, the process moving forward in terms of design and eventual construction next year.”
