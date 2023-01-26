The city breaks ground tomorrow for City Block, a $24 million downtown multi-phase project.
Officials invite all to celebrate with Weyland Ventures, the Louisville-based project developer. The ceremony is at 2 p.m., Jan. 27, at the block between Broadway, Second, Jefferson and Water Streets, and Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to attend.
Construction then begins on an 81-room boutique hotel opening spring 2024.
The space includes a restaurant, first-floor retail store and rooftop bar. The first phase also entails a public promenade, green space and parking improvements.
The city will maintain 100 parking spots, including handicap spaces, during construction.
“The portion of the parking lot along Broadway will be available during the construction of the hotel and public facilities,” said Nic Hutchison, city planning director.
“This is also the portion of the existing parking lot that provides ADA parking spaces. The goal is to have the new public facilities open in the summer of 2023.”
Hutchison told The Sun a development agreement held protective measures regarding noise. Allotted construction hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except Sunday or any federal holiday.
He added there would be no Quilt Show interference this spring.
The next phase includes a four-story, mixed-use building and a three-story apartment building.
“The second effective date for (second phase) construction is June 1,” Hutchison said. “The second effective date should not be interpreted as starting construction, as it only means the beginning of the timeline for critical completion (and) closing dates.”
The project is in the city’s Tax Infrastructure Finance 315-acre district. The area allows up to $21.4 million for incremental tax financing to further spur growth.
