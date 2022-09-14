Weyland Ventures — a Louisville-based real estate-development firm and Paducah’s City Block developer — presented an update on the $24 million multi-phase project during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Construction on the 81-room boutique hotel begins in January, slated for a spring 2024 completion.
“Our goal is to keep as much parking as possible during the construction period,” said CEO Mariah Gratz. “We could move a month quicker, but at this point, we prefer not to cause heartburn by taking that parking schedule.”
Mayor George Bray said beginning after the holidays would aid downtown merchants in December.
“We’re very excited to have this project move forward; we’ve worked on it for years,” Gratz said. “I think at one point, we thought we had COVID figured out and were ready, but COVID had some surprises for us.”
The City Block project includes a future four-story mixed-use building and a three-story apartment building with 70 market-rate units to drive 24/7 traffic for downtown life. Parking lot changes, Gratz said, would resemble “a park and parking rolled into one.”
Gratz said the developments would wait for now.
“We’re in a weird space with inflation and interest rates. Ideally, we could start it (all) at the same time, but it’s not working out that way,” she said. “I think our goal is to start toward the middle-to-end of next year, provided markets stabilize where they’re at right now. We can stage the construction to be easier on the city of Paducah and keep that parking available.”
Gratz and Bray both confirmed a priority for local entrepreneurship.
“If you look at our portfolio, we have very few chains and work with locals to add to the overall dynamic of the project, whether the expansion of an existing business, new locations or fresh entrepreneurs,” she said. “We would love to work with entrepreneurs who maybe need a foot in the space.”
During a presentation, Gratz showcased an overall creative template — a faintly rustic and homespun design that included Red Goose Shoes, a now-gone area factory that Gratz called an inspiration.
The City Block project would reside in the Tax Infrastructure Finance (TIF) district, a government-aided designation that reallocates taxes to encourage private investment and foster local development.
Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with ViWinTech Windows & Doors for a development incentive of up to $172,000 with the demolition of the former Residential Care Center at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
The Paducah-based company bought the blighted building in May for expansion — a move local officials praised for Southside neighborhood revitalization potential. Funds stem from American Rescue Plan Act monies and hinge on employing 40 new full-time employees by 2026.
“(The incentive) would be paid upon the completion of the blighted property being removed, so they’ll have to hit those job-creation numbers and maintain the numbers, or there is a repayment plan based on a percentage,” said City Manager Daron Jordan.
The board motioned a request for proposal on consulting services regarding a city-McCracken County joint-agency comprehensive plan aligned with 2022 commission priorities — historical and cultural resource protection, beautification and community, downtown and housing growth.
The Paducah Planning Commission readopted the plan’s goals and objectives in July; state law mandates an update every five years. Planning Director Nic Hutchison anticipates 12 months for planning, calling it “very community intensive. It’s a great opportunity to work with the county and make sure we’re on the same page moving forward.”
“We’ve talked about this ad infinitum, but really, we’ve only got one community,” Bray said. “We need to anticipate where we’re gonna grow and think about the future in collaboration with the county.”
The city held a public hearing on property tax levies for the fiscal year 2023. It introduced an ordinance to set the city’s real estate and personal property tax levy at 26.5 cents per $100 assessed value — six cents less than last year.
Since 2001, the city has lowered its real estate tax levy by 3.5 cents. The city eliminated inventory taxes by the fiscal year 2003 to encourage business growth — losing nearly $819,000 in revenue by today, according to projections.
“Basically, if your tax base grows by 10%, then your tax levy should go down by 10%,” said City Finance Director and Treasurer John Perkins. “If your value didn’t go up, you should have a smaller tax bill. However, if the Property Value Administration (office) assesses you and you go up, the levy should go up, too.”
The property tax levy requires a final reading on Sept. 27.
Commissioners approved an application for a U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All grant.
The city, partnered with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Paducah Public Schools, proposes redesigning the Buckner Lane-Broadway Street and Lone Oak Road-Labelle Avenue four-way — dubbed the Coke Plant intersection — for traffic flow improvements at $17 million total.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat reported over 121 wrecks in the last 10 years.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively voiced the district’s support for students’ safety — particularly Paducah Middle School students who daily walk to Clark Elementary School for rides.
Coke Plant co-owner Ed Musselman voiced concerns.
“The proposal I’ve seen is to move the intersection, but then it wouldn’t be the Coke Plant intersection anymore. The Coke Plant’s renovation was challenging, as it’s not built out of right angles — the same as the intersection,” Musselman said. “I don’t want to see anyone hit, and we need walkable communities, but I think the easy way out is bypassing a landmark intersection (and) tearing down opaque and acute angles to put up squares and make it less interesting.”
Bray called the situation “a balancing act” while ensuring the safety of area students.
Mary Anne Medlock, Business Services Liaison for the West Kentucky Workforce Board, publicly reported on last month’s job fair at the Julian M. Carroll Convention Center. More than 400 people attended from 49 zip codes.
“The economy is more different than it’s ever been in my lifetime,” Bray said. “I think things will settle down, but I don’t know how long it’s going to take.”
Commissioners accepted a $237,272 firefighters-assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, matched for $23,272 by the Fire Department. The grant will fund bailout kits — built-in uniform safety mechanisms to escape by window — for city firefighters and exhaust systems for each of Paducah’s five fire stations.
Fire Chief Steve Kyle said, with all facilities older than 40 years, “They don’t have (some) amenities, so we’re excited to increase the safety of our buildings.”
Commissioners approved a property transfer, 420 South 13th St., currently the Midtown Golf Course, to the City School District for additional athletics space. Development will include a youth soccer field and additional parking.
Director of Parks and Recreation Amie Clark said the area is currently underutilized. Shively expressed excitement at the partnership, saying an anonymous alumnus has also committed $500,000 to efforts.
The board reappointed Jeff Holland to the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority Board. It appointed Craig Newbern, Jessica Rumsey, Brian Shemwell and Whitney Ravellette Wallace to the Paducah Main Street Board.
The city commemorated Constitution Week and the 235th anniversary of the signed Constitution. Daughters of the American Revolution members attended.
Commissioners also proclaimed September as City Government Month, and Bray discussed an area incentive to include elementary school students more in civics engagement.
“One thing I’ve learned since I’ve become mayor is a lot of people don’t understand government,” he said. “Civics is important and not taught in schools as much as it once was.”
Early in the meeting, Bray spoke on the recent death of Zana Renfro, who served as city commissioner under mayors Gerry Montgomery and Albert Jones in the nineties.
Renfro served in the community with the McCracken County Fiscal Court, Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency and E-911 Communications Committee, Paducah Area Transit Authority, American Cancer Society, United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, Easter Seals West Kentucky and American Heart Association.
“She was a true local patriot, and we’re all saddened by her loss,” Bray said. “We extend our sympathies to her family.”
In other business:
- Grants Administrator Hope Reasons gave a quarterly grants update. The city has requested nearly $2 million in grant funding in the past year, with almost $900,000 awarded. Cumulatively, the city has received $18 million in grants in the administration stage, including ARPA and Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grants.
- Commissioners approved the sale of surplus property, 1223 Salem Avenue, to a residential buyer.
- The city gave a second reading on an ordinance for closing two alleys near South Third and Fourth Streets — one north of George Street and one south of Husband Street — at adjacent property owners’ behest.
- Members approved an application for a no-match 2023 Kentucky Division of Waste Management Litter Abatement grant for track pick-up along roadways and in parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.