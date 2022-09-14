PADNWS-09-14-22 CITY COMMISSION_- PHOTO

Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz speaks about the City Block project with Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau board members on Tuesday at The Commerce Center board room downtown. Tuesday evening, she also addressed the Paducah City Commission. Gratz visited the area this week from Louisville with her father, founder and Chief Strategy Officer Bill Weyland (Gratz’s left), and her brother, co-owner and Investor Relations Manager Kent Weyland (Gratz’s right).

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

Weyland Ventures — a Louisville-based real estate-development firm and Paducah’s City Block developer — presented an update on the $24 million multi-phase project during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Construction on the 81-room boutique hotel begins in January, slated for a spring 2024 completion.

