The Paducah City Commission on Thursday night approved an amended development agreement for City Block, the multi-phase development project on the property between Broadway and Second, Jefferson and North Water Streets.
The amendment affects the city’s responsibility for upfront costs on environmental remediation. Instead, $141,000 and $151,000 apply as credit toward land tracts for a boutique hotel and mixed-use facilities, respectively.
“We have been working with (project developer) Weyland Ventures to renegotiate the development agreement, and a lot of it is centered around the second phase,” City Planner Nic Hutchison said.
Hotel construction begins in January, slated to open in spring 2024. The city is maintaining 100 parking spots throughout construction, including ADA spaces.
Commission members also authorized $72,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority for clearing and grubbing work at an Industrial Park West site.
McCracken County provides the same amount for a project to prep some 80 acres for future economic development opportunities.
Mayor George Bray called it “active engagement” for drawing new industry.
“One of the things that’s become obvious to us: the more prepared you are with land, the more apt people are to come here,” Bray said.
The city issues a bids request in late January for Robert Cherry Civic Center damage repair and renovations. The project uses $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and has a 12- to 16-month construction phase.
In late September, a semi truck crashed into the civic center building. Architect Jeff Canter with PFGW Architects estimated total damage at some $350,000. He showed the board photos with damage to the northeast side of the building, where a semi had breached the wall and stopped partially inside the building.
Renovations would provide assembly, kitchen and storage space for 160 to 256 people using three-fourths of space. Remaining square footage would provide the Parks & Recreation Department office and reception space.
Commissioners approved reallocating seven vouchers, effective Jan. 1, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing.
“We are trying to partner with the Housing Authority of Henderson to reallocate seven of those vouchers for them to assist families in need,” said Lasica McEwen, Paducah Housing Authority Section 8 program director. “We still have vouchers available for our regular families. We’re just sitting on seven extra vouchers that we have not utilized.”
McEwen told commissioners the vouchers in question were underutilized due to extraneous stipulations. Of 27 vouchers, Paducah Housing Authority has leased 17 to area families in need.
Commissioners first-read an ordinance to receive a $1 million Community Development Block Grant on behalf of the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center. The Center plans to build a 7,000 square-foot-facility at 1600 Kentucky Avenue.
The Kentucky League of Cities named Paducah the 2022 City Government of the Year. Martha Cosby, KLC Chief of Staff, presented the award to commissioners.
The distinction, chosen among judges statewide, recognizes cities for “transformational” work. Cosby listed the city’s Southside Rise & Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up initiative and overall Southside efforts.
The board also presented Commissioner Carol Gault with an award before she leaves her seat in January.
Gault has served from 2009-16 and since Jan. 2021. Robert “Buz” Smith, who served six terms from 1997 to 2008 and two terms as mayor pro tem, takes her seat.
Bray, presenting the award, thanked Gault for her service and her efforts on the 911 Communications Oversight Committee.
“She has a wealth of business, people and life experience, and all of that served our commission very well,” Bray said. “We’re honored to have served with her these last two years.”
The commission also named winners from the 2022 Christmas Parade downtown on Dec. 3. They included:
Themed Float — James Sanders Nursery;
Religious Float — Lone Oak Church of Christ;
Non-Float — MelRhea Balloons;
School Float — Morgan Elementary School;
Band — McCracken County High School; and
Drill Team — The Rhythm Factory.
• Commissioners introduced a 10-year, non-exclusive telecommunications franchise agreement with Quad State Internet, LLC.
• The city approved $90,000 to the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority for equipment, dredging services and surveys.
• Members approved a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant application to digitally capture Paducah’s historic buildings for archival.
• Officials authorized a proposals request for new Dafford floodwall mural lighting.
