The Paducah City Commission on Thursday night approved an amended development agreement for City Block, the multi-phase development project on the property between Broadway and Second, Jefferson and North Water Streets.

The amendment affects the city’s responsibility for upfront costs on environmental remediation. Instead, $141,000 and $151,000 apply as credit toward land tracts for a boutique hotel and mixed-use facilities, respectively.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In