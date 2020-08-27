The city of Paducah approved a $4.5 million contract Tuesday for its Pump Station No. 2 rehabilitation project on North Sixth Street, after officials voted in May to terminate the previous contractor’s agreement.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Paducah City Commission unanimously approved an emergency ordinance for a contract with Pace Contracting LLC of Louisville to complete the project. Pump Station No. 2, located at 1416 North Sixth St., is currently at 50% of its maximum capacity.
“The Paducah floodwall and the incorporated flood stations is our No. 1 stormwater infrastructure,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun.
The city commission had terminated Huffman Construction LLC’s contract for work on the project, due to the contractor’s “non-responsiveness” to inquiries regarding the nonpayment of vendors, according to meeting documents. The city entered that contract in 2018.
“We had a little hiccup in the road where we had to make some adjustments in our contractor,” City Engineer Rick Murphy told commissioners.
“We will be making these installations in these pumps this time next year, because that’s how much time it’s going to take to get them ordered and get them here.”
Pump Station No. 2 is part of the city’s floodwall protection system and it has the largest pumping capacity of 313,000 gallons per minute, according to the city’s website. It’s the first pump station activated when the local river stage is 27.5 feet, and gets the most use.
The project includes replacement of discharge pipes, rehabilitation of various mechanical components and a sluice gate replacement. It’s part of a much larger floodwall rehabilitation project in progress with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Meeting documents indicate Pump Station No. 2’s project has several funding sources, including a $1 million Community Development Block Grant, a $400,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority and a Kentucky Infrastructure Authority Clean Water Revolving Fund loan, in an amount not to exceed $5.1 million.
Murphy said there was unfinished work on the project, citing an example of how two pumps were taken out by the previous contractor, which put it at 50% capacity.
“We also are working with the ... company that was the insurance company for the previous contractor,” he said. “Currently, we have $3.95 million dollars in the bank and the balance to complete the work.”
However, Murphy said the surety company will cover the difference in cost and the city will not be on the hook for the additional funds.
He also reported there will be an additional change order for HDR Engineering, as extra engineering work was done to procure a new contractor, but those expenses will be covered by the company.
“This action, this legislation, this evening puts us back on the path to getting this pump station fully restored,” Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.