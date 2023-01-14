PADNWS-01-14-23 JUNIOR DUKE - PHOTO

Mayor George Bray presented the Junior Duke of Paducah award to Matthew King, 16, during’s Tuesday’s commission meeting. King is a McCracken County High School sophomore and an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America Four Rivers District, under the Lincoln Heritage Council.

 Contributed photo

The City of Paducah awarded its second Junior Duke — or Duchess — title during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Matthew King, a McCracken County High School sophomore, received the honor created by officials sometime ago to recognize civic accomplishments in local youth.

