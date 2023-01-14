The City of Paducah awarded its second Junior Duke — or Duchess — title during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Matthew King, a McCracken County High School sophomore, received the honor created by officials sometime ago to recognize civic accomplishments in local youth.
The drive to spur community involvement is one of several. Another is the Boy Scouts of America Four Rivers District, under the Lincoln Heritage Council, where King became an Eagle Scout last year.
“It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t expect it, but when I heard, I was excited,” said King, 16. “They’ve had the regular Duke of Paducah award for 75 years; I hope that tradition carries on.”
The city recognized King for cumulative volunteer efforts, including a leadership role in repainting the St. Mary School soccer dugouts, aiding Mayfield tornado clean-up and collecting food for aid.
Paducah has six Eagle Scouts, according to Chip Bradford, Four Rivers BSA Senior District Executive.
King was the third in his family — after his brothers Nathan, 17, and Joshua, 19 — to attain the highest Boy Scout rank, with some four% achieving it since 1911. Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges for varying tasks of responsibility and character. King has 39.
“I like keeping busy and enjoy helping out,” King said. “We get to meet a lot of people and connect, and it’s a good example for younger scouts.”
“I think the award isn’t just about one project but the commitment and dedication,” Lynn King, Matthew’s mother, told The Sun.
“Civic duty is clearly a cornerstone — they’re required to donate so many service hours to different projects, and that was never an issue with Matthew. It was easy for me as a parent, I never had to say, ‘You have to go to this.’ He was saying, ‘I’d like to do this.’ ”
Both said COVID caused a stumble in scout activity.
“It definitely slowed us down for a year-and-a-half,” Matthew King said, mentioning missed events to tour area university campuses. “When COVID hit, there weren’t as many older (scouts), and I was the only one in my age group.”
He explained how older mentoring in the program is valuable for mentoring younger scouts, including safety protocols, during events like camping trips.
Four Rivers BSA District Chair Stephen Chino encouraged Matthew’s application.
I’ve known Matthew since the Cub Scout days … watching the kids grow, it’s been pretty awesome,” said Chino, who worked as the city’s IT director until Feb. 2022.
“You see them coming in green … I’ve seen Matthew go from listening to the other leaders to becoming one of those leaders, and it’s always fulfilling to watch that happen,” he said. “For his Eagle project (with Saint Mary), he took on the leadership role (that included) securing the labor and materials, and the project came out beautifully.”
Nyla Holder, a Lone Oak Middle School eighth-grader, received the first Junior Duchess of Paducah award in Aug. 2022 for her local volunteer efforts.
