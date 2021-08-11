After lots of recent discussion, Paducah city officials moved forward Tuesday on a partnership with McCracken County for the planned athletic complex project and on needed infrastructure upgrades for the E-911 system.
The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding for each project. The municipal order for each memorandum passed by a 4-0 vote, with Commissioner David Guess absent.
The memorandum for the McCracken County athletic complex is between the city, county and the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission. The projected $42.5 million project is planned for the former Bluegrass Downs site and Stuart Nelson Park. It will feature athletic fields and other amenities.
Mayor George Bray said there’s been a lot of initiative on the city’s part to become a “full partner” with the county, noting the work, effort and time that’s gone into it. He acknowledged the memorandum may not be perfect.
“I’m certain that there’s … things that will have to be cleaned up, and I’s dotted and T’s crossed, when we get to the interlocal agreement, which will really be the document that will move us forward, but I feel good about the place that we’re in right now,” Bray said during Tuesday’s meeting.
According to the memorandum, the city and county commit to participate in “financing the design, development, construction, operation and maintenance costs” of the athletic complex, on an equal basis. The two entities commit to execute an interlocal cooperation agreement, which would “more specifically” establish terms and conditions, and replace the memorandum.
The city and county agree that construction costs will be shared equally, or 50% each, according to the memorandum. They will both make an initial $12.5 million contribution toward payment of construction costs. The interlocal agreement also has to be in place by Jan. 1, 2022.
They also pledge to assist each other in the city and county’s efforts to “arrange financing for their obligations whether through the issuance of municipal bonds, the obtaining of conventional financing” or the seeking of grants or private donations.
The memorandum also indicates the sports tourism commission will assist with payments toward debt service by using a percentage of transient room tax funds.
Meanwhile, the E-911 project memorandum is between the city and county.
Bray said this memorandum doesn’t have “as much detail,” as officials don’t have the updated study yet for the 911 system, and they don’t have the latest cost estimates for it.
In April, the city and county agreed to split costs for an updated assessment, since an outdated 2017 report had an estimated cost range of $8 million to $14 million. Bray said he hopes they get the study by the end of the month.
The E-911 memorandum commits both to forming a joint “Paducah/McCracken County community services system” and to upgrading the 911 system. It establishes a 911 Communication Services Oversight Committee. They will work on an interlocal agreement that establishes terms and conditions for how it will be “designed, constructed, funded, equipped, operated and maintained.”
That memorandum discusses equal cost sharing for capital expenditures to upgrade equipment, as well as the cost sharing for “peripheral equipment” and operational expenses. The city and county will work to identify financing methods, and that needs to be determined and agreed to by Feb. 1, 2022.
The memorandums can be found online at paducahky.gov, as part of the city commission’s meeting packet.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court made amendments to the memorandums during its meeting Monday, and approved them. The memorandum for the athletic complex project is expected to go before the sports tourism commission Wednesday, Bray confirmed.
Tuesday’s commission meeting can be watched online through the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov. The next regular meeting is Aug. 24.
In other business:
• According to the city, Bray declared a state of emergency in Paducah related to COVID-19, citing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in McCracken County and that the county returned to the “red zone,” based on its number of positive daily COVID-19 cases.
It includes a directive (effective Wednesday) that: all members of the public, and all state and city employees, must wear masks or facial coverings to enter and remain in the city of Paducah office buildings, including City Hall.
• The commission introduced an ordinance for an interlocal agreement between the city, county and Barkley Regional Airport Authority for the airport’s terminal project. The project is expected to cost $42 million, and the airport is receiving federal and state funding, along with with fundraising efforts, that will cover about 87% of the total cost.
In the agreement, the city and county will divide the project’s local share which is estimated at $2.9 million each.
• The commission approved an ordinance that sets the criteria for a new remote workers incentive program. It’s one of the commission’s top priorities. The goal is to attract 25 full-time remote workers from at least 100 miles away to Paducah by offering incentives, which include up to $2,500 in reimbursement for moving related expenses.
