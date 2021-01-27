The Paducah Police Department aims to have three school resource officers hired to work within Paducah Public Schools by the start of next school year.
It’s part of a new grant-funded program.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Paducah City Commission unanimously approved a municipal order for a memorandum of understanding between the city of Paducah and the Paducah Independent School District, in regard to school resource officers.
“The conversation first began between myself and Superintendent (Donald) Shively in late 2019,” Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said.
“We had discussed the idea of the need for a resource officer within the middle school and a couple of weeks after our first meeting, a grant opportunity became available through the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, which is often referred to as the ‘COPS’ program.”
Last July, the city accepted a grant award — for up to $375,000 — through the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program, to help fund the hire of three police officers. They will serve as SROs at Paducah Tilghman High School, Paducah Middle School and the three elementary schools.
The memorandum of understanding is a COPS grant requirement and the four-year agreement outlines the roles and responsibilities, Laird said. It also provides a breakdown of the financial obligations between the city and schools, stating:
“The rate of local responsibility and yearly reimbursement by the Paducah Public School System shall be set at: Year 1 — 30% estimated at $119,446.43, Year 2 — 32% estimated at $127,409.53, Year 3 — 38% estimated at $151,298.82, Year 4 — 50% estimated at $159,595.82.”
The school board approved it on Jan. 11.
“The COPS grant ... provides funding for years one, two, three and requires some local match. Year four — all of the responsibility is a local match, so the way that’s broken down in this agreement is Paducah Public Schools will be providing the matching dollars for the first three years of the program,” Laird said.
“Basically, the city manages the grant, pays for stuff and this agreement allows for the reimbursement from Paducah Public Schools to the city during the first three years.”
In the fourth year, Laird said the memorandum of understanding agreement is to have a “50-50 split” between the city and schools, meaning both entities would fund an estimated $160,000.
“The easiest way that I can kind of break it down is to say that four years from now, the city’s responsibility is $160,000 and what that gives us is it allows us to put three new police officers — new hires — into the school system for a period of four years,” he added. “And it’s going to cost the city about $40,000 a year, if you break it down over that time.”
In an interview with The Sun, Laird expressed excitement for the SRO program. He described it as a “good opportunity” for a partnership between the city/police department and the school system. The department hopes to be advertising for the SRO positions within the next couple of weeks.
“We’re looking at that as just a way to have good positive interaction with the kids in the schools and also provide that level of security that’s there as well with resource officers,” he said.
“It’s less on the security enforcement side of things and more on the relationship side — being able to be there to be a resource. It’s in the name: school resource officer. We want the resource officers to be a good solid resource for the schools, for the kids.”
Meanwhile, Shively shared with The Sun that the school district currently has a resource officer at the high school with Officer Rene Long. He said the position is provided by the school district and Long does a “fabulous job.”
“This partnership would allow us to add three additional officers. We envision one at Paducah Tilghman High School and that campus, which involves the Innovation Hub, and we’re currently designing the preschool that will be on that campus, once the building construction project’s done,” Shively said, before Tuesday’s meeting.
“Then, one at Paducah Middle School, and then the third one to be shared through our three elementary schools.”
Shively also emphasized the school district wants to ensure the children and employees’ safety every day. It has made more than $700,000 worth of improvements to four of its five schools to meet requirements of the School Safety and Resiliency Act and this is an “additional layer,” he added.
“We’re excited about the potential partnership with the Paducah Police Department and additional services that this MOU (memorandum of understanding) would provide our students, our staff, our parents and our community,” he said.
In other business:
• State Sen. Danny Carroll and State Rep. Randy Bridges took part in the meeting to give updates to city officials about the recent eight days of the state’s current legislative session.
• The commission approved an ordinance for the consensual annexation of 5540 Cairo Road. ChemStation requested the annexation of a little more than 11 acres west of Interstate 24 Exit 3, for its industrial cleaning business.
• The commission approved an ordinance for a $266,250 professional services contract with HDR Engineering for a dredging project downstream of the transient boat dock. It’s to prepare permits that will be submitted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Kentucky Division of Water. The project is partly funded through Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Funds. FEMA will provide funding for 87% of the project cost.
• The commission approved an ordinance for a $79,550 professional services agreement with HDR Engineering for a floodwall flap gate replacement project.
• The commission approved an ordinance for the closure of two alleys at 133 Broadway and 111 North Water St., which cross the city-owned lot at Second and Broadway. The closures are in preparation for the City Block project at Second and Broadway, according to the city.
