BENTON — Following a public hearing at its April 20 monthly meeting, the Benton City Council approved a resolution for a state Land and Water Conservation Grant application with the Department of Local Government.
The grant would provide funding for a paved recreational walking trail at H.H. Lovett Park.
The Land and Water grant is a 50% matching grant.
The proposed walkway will be 1,375 square feet long and 8 feet wide, starting at the playground and meandering through the ball fields and will connect to an existing sidewalk, ending at Park Avenue directly across from the walking track.
The estimated cost of the improved path is $31,310.
During mayor/council items, Councilman Kevin Farley spoke to the group about the need for a museum displaying the history of Marshall County.
“It’s a shame a city and a county with our rich history doesn’t have a museum. There are a lot of other smaller cities that do have museums, and I think it’s a shame that we don’t,” he said.
Farley said at one time there was a committee formed to create a museum but property was never acquired.
He has spoken with Benton Mayor Rita Dotson and both think the Old Houser building on Main Street would a perfect place.
“My opinion, it’s the most interesting, architecturally speaking, building we have on the square. We both thought that would be a great location. The way the building is laid out inside lends itself well to a museum,” Farley said.
Farley said the building owner is not in a financial position to donate the building and the current asking price is $105,000.
He wants this to be a joint effort with Benton, Calvert City and Marshall County and urged council members to be thinking of community members or businesses that would be willing to make a one-time donation or financial gift to assist in the purchase of the building.
