The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday approved annexation incentives for land at 5250 and 5266 US Highway 60 West.
The Taco John’s and Sonic Drive-In restaurants at this location will receive tax reimbursement and sanitation pick-up incentives.
An ordinance to approve the annexation was adopted during the meeting.
Commissioners also voted to allocate $3 million for Barkley Regional Airport’s new passenger terminal project from general obligation bond proceeds.
Recently, Barkley was allocated $5.3 million from the state biennium transportation budget. However, the funding is restricted to needs other than the new terminal, leaving approximately $3 million apiece for the city and county’s local share of the overall cost of the terminal project.
“I thought, perhaps, that (state) money could be used for the new terminal and used to reduce local shares for the city and county,” Mayor George Bray said. “I think it’s clear — up to this point — that the legislature didn’t intend that.”
City Manager Daron Jordan confirmed commissioners could reverse the funding allocation if matters change.
The city adopted an ordinance to reduce a flapgate construction contract funded by taxpayer revenue by some $463,000.
Another adopted ordinance allocated $600,000 for city facility improvements, contributing to a planned $1 million for roughly $6 to $8 million in deferred maintenance needs.
The fund is currently at $800,000 for the current fiscal year, with American Rescue Plan Act funding in talks for later allocation. Bray called it a “good financial move and a forward-looking step to take.”
Bray spoke of a recent trip to Utah to meet SkyWest Airlines representatives about an ongoing pilot shortage. In March, the company announced its withdrawal from Barkley.
During Monday’s Barkley Airport Authority board meeting, Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said talks were underway with several airlines.
“Our community is definitely not rolling over and we’re seeing what our opportunities are for the future. We don’t have a direct outcome from the meeting, but discussions were positive,” Bray said, adding it would play out during the next “60 to 90 days.”
Bray referenced a recent viral video with 23,000-plus views where Paducah resident Tim Topp indicated he and a youth team had to leave a Stuart Nelson Park baseball field.
After an internal meeting, Bray and city representatives met with the involved party to discuss community solutions such as signage, amended reservation policies and additional programs for children.
“It was a perfect storm of things that led to a poor outcome,” Bray said. “I want to be clear that the city parks belong to the citizens, not anyone else. We’re the caretakers and it’s our intent to ensure we’re as fair as possible.”
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird presented up-to-date law enforcement statistics at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
One crucial need was what Laird called “an expedient decision” for a failing radio system.
Laird said the city police department is authorized for 81 officers and currently has 80 employed, although that number is misleading.
“We have five at the police academy, three just graduated into a 16-week field training program, and two are on military deployments,” said Laird, citing six other officers either retiring or departing for other stations eventually. “We still have to put a heavy focus on hiring and recruiting.”
Laird reported a 16% reduction in crime from 2019 as a baseline — the last “normal” year, pre-COVID.
“Out of 46,000 calls for service, force was only used 54 times,” Laird said. “Much less than one%.”
In other business:
• Paducah-native Angela Schade has joined the city as its new downtown development specialist.
• Commissioners adopted an ordinance for a $48,000 engineering contract for a South 24th and 25th Street improvement project.
• The city approved an approximate $1.9-million construction contract for the Buckner Lane Bridge Replacement Project.
