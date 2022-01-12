The city of Paducah will be offering new incentives for voluntary property annexation after elected officials approved an ordinance Tuesday. However, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer has voiced concerns about annexation in a letter to the city.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Paducah City Commission unanimously approved an ordinance that outlines specific annexation incentives. Annexation/planned growth is one of the top 12 priorities adopted by the commission in March 2021, and the city’s website lists a goal of annexing a minimum of six parcels into the city on an annual basis.
The ordinance indicates that incentives will “attract commercial, industrial and residential developments” into the city. Consensual annexation of property would increase the city’s population and revenue tax base, which enhances Paducah’s “economic well-being” and helps with maintenance of existing infrastructure, according to the city.
Nic Hutchison, the city’s planning director, noted to city officials that annexations were listed as a top priority last year. The expectation for staff was to develop an incentive program that would help “advance the conversation of voluntary annexations.”
“We did pretty extensive research and our due diligence in looking at what other communities in Kentucky have done — that have been successful, and that’s what we modeled our ordinance after,” Hutchison told commissioners.
“Moving forward, I think it’s critical that we continue those conversations with our community partners and look at the future growth of our community.”
Officials said incentive conditions would be outlined in a memorandum of agreement with property owners. The ordinance gives details for a property tax rebate incentive, a sanitation incentive and a closing cost incentive.
The property tax incentive would reimburse a property owner on city real estate property tax revenues collected for five years, with a defined beginning and ending date, as approved by the commission, according to city documents.
The sanitation incentive would allow the city to provide free, basic sanitation service for up to one year, up to $10,000, and the closing cost incentive would allow a one-time, lump sum payment to a property owner — equal to the amount of closing costs, with a cap of $1,000, with the explicit intent to sell the property once it’s in city limits.
On Tuesday, McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman shared a letter with The Sun he said Clymer sent to the city, opposing the annexation plan. (For purposes of the letter, Clymer wrote that when he’s referring to county property, he’s referring to property within the county, but outside of the city.)
“The county receives revenue from property located within the county. It receives property tax from residential property owners,” Clymer wrote, in part.
“It receives property tax, payroll tax, and some net profits tax from commercial property in the county. If the city implements a policy designed to annex county property into the city, the county then loses that revenue and the city gains it.”
In the letter, he raised concerns about the city setting a goal for annexations.
“Simply put, the city targeting a goal of taking a set minimum number of county properties from our tax (rolls) will cause us to lose substantial revenue,” he said. “And it will occur just as we are beginning to make headway in our financial position that has been in poor condition for many years.”
He wrote that the city and county have developed, in his years of service as judge-executive, an “unprecedented level of cooperation and working together for mutual benefit.” He asked the city to reconsider the policy, adding he doesn’t want the city-county relationship to be impacted by this.
Meanwhile, Mayor George Bray talked about the county’s concerns, both publicly during Tuesday’s meeting, and after in an interview with The Sun. He said he would write a formal response.
“The county has expressed some concern about our goal of ‘x number of annexations over a year’ and I guess I would just point out that — No. 1, our focus is on voluntary annexations with ‘voluntary’ being the key word,” Bray said, at the meeting.
“Any goal that we have — it’s very aspirational, and it’s really intended to just make sure that the planning department has focus on this area.”
Like Clymer, Bray emphasized the strong relationship between the two local government entities, and expressed the intent for that to continue.
“Annexation has been a part of city strategies for many years before I became mayor, and sometimes it makes sense, particularly when it’s voluntary — when people want to access city services and the advantages of living in the city, which there are many. And so, sometimes it’s good for folks, and sometimes it’s not. Our incentives are focused on people that voluntarily want to access city services,” Bray told The Sun.
“... It’s certainly not going to affect my relationship with the county at all, and I’d be disappointed if the county allows a small thing like this to affect our relationship.”
The meeting can be viewed online through the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25.
In other business:
• David Hampton, of Kemper CPA Group, gave an overview of the city’s comprehensive annual financial report, which includes the city’s audit.
The report is for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021, and the audit found no deficiencies related to the financial statements, said Pam Spencer, the city’s communications manager. The entire report and previous audits can be found at paducahky.gov.
• The commission unanimously approved the appointment of Morgan Walker and Basil Drossos to the city’s Creative & Culture Council.
