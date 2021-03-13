METROPOLIS, Ill. — The City Council here approved three agreements Monday night to assist the business community.
“We have a number of economic of tools at our disposal that we use from time to time — economic incentive agreements, Enterprise Zone, TIF, business district redevelopment. I think most think we only do these for large businesses. Tonight, two of these are for small business property owners/entrepreneurs,” city counsel Rick Abel told the council. “I feel like it’s essential that we try to keep these kind of businesses that are owned locally and done their very best through this pandemic and encourage them to keep going.”
• The first was an economic incentive agreement with Lakee Inc., the owners of Yesterday’s Restaurant.
“Like all restaurants, Yesterday’s has struggled to keep its doors open during the pandemic,” Abell said.
But in the struggle to comply with state mandates, owner Becky Whitley said she felt a responsibility to her customers and nine employees and chose to close the doors. With the easing of mandates, Whitley began the process of reopening Yesterday’s but discovered the building needed some flooring renovations and equipment replacement.
“We need them back but to reopen they had some capital costs. What we’ve done in the past with some of these small businesses is utilize an economic incentive agreement — we rebate the sales tax we get from that business, 1%, for a period of 60 months. She incurred about $5,000 in costs. This should help them recoup some, if not all, of those re-start up costs and provide some working capital. We’ve done a similar thing with Sissy’s and Cordavino’s.”
• The second was an agreement with Robert Ball to reimburse part of the demolition costs for the structure at 317 Ferry St., which is in the TIF I District. Known as the old “Trading Post” building, it had become structurally unsound.
“The goals of TIF are to remove blight, encourage economic development and improve your property tax base,” Abell said. “In this case, that particular structure posed a threat to the adjoining buildings because they’re all linked together.”
The demolition cost was $14,700. Through the agreement, the city will reimburse $5,000 of that amount — $1,500 from its demolition grant fund and $3,500 from the TIF Special Allocation Fund. A similar agreement was made with Cordavino’s in the 2020 demolition of the 1892 bank building that was on the corner of Ferry and Third streets.
• The third was an economic incentive agreement with Mari Holding Metropolis, LLC, and KPG of Anna, LLC. The developers and operators are locating in the former Ron Ward (Frank Farmer) Chevrolet dealership building a proposed adult use, recreational cannabis dispensary and two other businesses. The agreement provides Enterprise Zone benefits and rebates of a portion of the local cannabis retailer’s occupation taxes to be received by the city from the operation of the facility. The Enterprise Zone benefits consist primarily of real property tax benefits sales tax exemption on building materials used in renovation of the building. The city will also be rebating 30% of the local cannabis retailer’s occupation taxes for eight years. The city will receive a 3% local cannabis retailer’s occupation tax on all sales in addition to the normal 1% sales tax it receives from the state-imposed 6.25% sales tax. The city will not be rebating any part of the ordinary sales tax.
Police Chief Harry Masse brought to the council’s attention a pending bill in the Illinois House of Representatives that would “revoke our authority,” giving IDOT “the exclusive rights to permit vehicles anywhere in the state of Illinois over any roads without any local input.”
About two years ago, Metropolis passed an ordinance requiring over-sized vehicles have a permit if they are coming into the city not using state routes. The city contracted with Ox Cart “and it’s been a great partnership. We brought in a little bit of (unexpected) revenue. It’s been working pretty good keeping the big trucks off North Avenue and 12th Street and on (Hwy.) 45,” Masse said.
He requested the council fill out an opposition slip on the bill. “As a city, especially being the first one from Kentucky, I think we need to be good example — I think we need to have opposition to this bill. It opens a Pandora’s Box; if they’re going to start doing this, what’s next? We’ve had problems already with IDOT routing stuff on 19th Street because they couldn’t make it down 10th Street, forgetting there’s viaduct on 19th also.”
Masse is on an Illinois police chiefs committee concerning a coalition for bigger trucks. One thing they’ve fought against are Michigan trains — semis that are four to five trailers long that operate in Michigan without weight restrictions.
“The trucking industry’s been trying to get that legislation here in Illinois,” Masse said. “We’ve been pretty successful in Illinois, but I think this (bill) is another way to start chipping away the edge.”
In other business:
• Bulldog’s spring clean-up week will be on March 15-19. No tires, batteries hazardous/medical waste, car parts, satellites, yard waste, construction/demolition debris, flammable liquids, paint, electronics or appliances will be accepted.
• The council approved the closure of Market Street from the northwest corner of the courthouse lawn through Eighth Street from 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 1, for the Superman Celebration, which will be on July 30 through Aug. 1.
• Ward 4 Alderman Jeremy Holley requested the city approach IDOT for “Do Not Litter” signs for the Interstate 24 ramp area. He noted the area is the first and last impression Metropolis visitors have and the council should do what it can to make it look better. Holley assisted the Metropolis Fire Department and Metropolis Boy Scout Troop 101 during their Oct. 7, 2020, cleanup of the area, which in 5 ½ hours, gathered 113 bags of trash. Holley said he’s kept an eye on the area since then and “it looks nearly the same now as did five months ago.”
• Southern Seven Health Department, in conjunction with the Illinois Electronics Recycling Program, will host an electronics recycling event from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 10, at Anna-Jonesboro High School. Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel noted the city is still working with Bulldog to host an electronics recycling event in late summer.
• McDaniel acknowledged the food giveaway, which was held Tuesday at Fort Massac State Park. A total of 500 units were given out between Metropolis, Brookport and Joppa. McDaniel thanked State Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) who “is working very hard to make sure his district gets food as often as it can,” McDaniel said.
• And, the council was reminded of the dates for brush pick up for the month: the weeks of March 8 and March 22 are Ward 2 and Ward 4; the week of March 15 is Ward 1 and Ward 3; and the week of March 29 will be all wards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.