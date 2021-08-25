Paducah city officials unanimously approved an interlocal cooperation agreement Tuesday evening, regarding the local share payment for the multimillion dollar terminal project at Barkley Regional Airport.
The Paducah City Commission adopted an ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting that authorizes and approves an agreement between the city, McCracken County, and Barkley Regional Airport Authority. The project is estimated to cost $42 million, and involves construction of a new passenger terminal at the airport, located at 2901 Fisher Road in West Paducah.
The airport is receiving federal and state funding, along with fundraising efforts, that’s expected to cover approximately 87% of the total cost, according to the city. Meeting documents indicate the local share is estimated at $5.8 million, which would be split evenly between the city and county.
The agreement notes it’s an estimate, so the local share may be higher or lower than the amount listed in the agreement. The city plans to use a portion of its bond proceeds from the canceled recreation/aquatic center project on the terminal. The city and county’s estimated local share is $2.9 million each.
The agreement also indicated a “more precise” local share estimate will be known when the airport receives and opens bids for certain packages of the terminal project. If the final local share exceeds $6 million, it’s subject to a “full review” of the city commission and McCracken County Fiscal Court.
“The new airport terminal is the front door of our community, and it’s our first impression to many business people and travelers that come to Paducah. I think it’s an absolute key to some of our future successes in economic development,” Paducah Mayor George Bray told The Sun, after the meeting.
“I’ve been in conversations with prospects myself and it’s clear that it’s important. Sixty-seven years since our last terminal. ... We’re really overdue to have a new terminal and I’m excited that we’re finally getting going.”
The county and airport board have approved their interlocal cooperation agreements. A spring 2023 opening is eyed for the new terminal.
In other meeting business:
• The city recognized partner organizations, including Lowe’s, the Housing Authority of Paducah and others, for their assistance during the Southside Rise & Shine neighborhood initiative. They were presented with plaques and posed for photos. Bray proclaimed Aug. 24 as Southside Rise & Shine Day. The eight-week Rise & Shine initiative spanned June and July, and included neighborhood ice cream socials on Sundays and neighborhood clean-ups.
• The commission approved a municipal order to accept $185,093 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding through the Department of Local Government. The funds will be used to reimburse payroll expenses for police officers and firefighters, according to the city.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14. Tuesday’s entire meeting can be watched online at the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov.
