The $21 million City Block project in downtown Paducah cleared a major hurdle Wednesday, as city leaders approved an agreement with Louisville-based Weyland Ventures that sets development terms, land prices and many other details for the parking lot at Second and Broadway.
City Block is a key part of the city’s preliminarily approved Tax Increment Finance District downtown, which requires $20 million in capital investment to activate. The commission voted 3-1 in favor of the development agreement, during Wednesday’s virtual meeting.
Mayor Brandi Harless and commissioners Brenda McElroy and Sandra Wilson voted in favor, while Commissioner Richard Abraham voted against. Commissioner Gerald Watkins was absent.
The vote took place after Abraham, who’s a mayoral candidate, spoke at length with officials about the agreement negotiations, who participated in those negotiations, his concerns and other issues, which included a heated exchange with Harless. Abraham implied Harless had a potential “conflict of interest” in downtown.
Harless vehemently refuted his comments.
“Mayor, you stated, a couple weeks ago that you were the only one sitting in this elected body right now that has spent over a million dollars in downtown and you have put your money where your mouth is and you are invested in downtown Paducah,” Abraham said, referencing the July 28 commission meeting.
He later called it a “problem.”
“That’s a problem with that statement and you just talked about how you’re in the room negotiating this deal,” Abraham said.
“There’s a problem. There’s a problem because, I get it, you are doing what you can do to develop downtown, you’re buying property — that’s great. But here’s the thing, you are privy to information that most folks, the majority of the people that live in this city, aren’t. You’re briefed in executive sessions.”
Harless interjected, stating she understands what Abraham was “trying to do,” and called it “inappropriate and highly wrong.”
“Let me have a moment to take up for myself because you are sitting there accusing me and that is not OK. ... I’m not using the information to serve this city for my own gain,” she said.
“That is 100% false. My project has been completed for over two years, commissioner. I don’t have an investment interest in anything downtown, except the project that I’ve already completed. There is no way that that is true. So, I do not appreciate you trying to drag my character through the mud right now. I don’t understand where that’s coming from, commissioner.”
Harless said she and her husband have invested a lot of money in downtown and they care about it, adding that they’re supporters of the project like other business owners who’ve voiced their support.
In response, Abraham said there’s a difference between her and other business owners and asked if he needed to read the definition for conflict of interest. At which point, Wilson told him she believes Harless’ project was completed “long before this even happened” and thought the conversation could’ve been done in private, to which McElroy said, “absolutely.”
“You are defaming my name in public right now, commissioner, without any evidence — without any evidence, without any details, without having a conversation with me first,” Harless said. “This is inappropriate, sir, and I’m going to call the question so that we can take a vote.”
Abraham later brought the topic back up during the meeting’s comment portion, stating it was nothing personal and “not mean-spirited,” and added that Harless could’ve recused herself.
Under the newly approved agreement, the City Block project includes a $12 million boutique hotel, $9 million mixed use residential and commercial buildings, off-street parking and green space. The project features two construction phases and Weyland Ventures will buy two of three tracts for $296,000, paying over a period of several years. The city keeps ownership of a large middle tract, which will have open space and public parking.
According to the city, the project’s first construction phase involves building a 4 1/2-story boutique hotel along Jefferson Street, with its final site plan having 84 rooms. The city will review the hotel design and, during the phase, Weyland Ventures will make improvements on the city-owned tract to create green space, open space and parking with 172 parking spaces. The lot currently has 213 spaces.
The city will reimburse development expenses, while an amendment was approved Tuesday that caps potential remediation costs. The expenses are eligible to be reimbursed through TIF revenues, according to downtown development specialist Katie Axt.
The second phase features construction of two mixed-use commercial and residential buildings along Broadway. It could include approximately 18,000 square-feet in commercial space with more than 40 upper-story residential units.
In public comments, business owner Chris Hill spoke in support of the project and mayoral candidate George Bray also weighed in on the issue, noting that he’s previously expressed his concerns and other residents’ concerns about the agreement.
“Many of those concerns came about after reviewing the proposed agreement that has been discussed extensively tonight,” Bray said.
“One of my concerns is the potential exposure the city has relative to potential remediation costs. Thank you for amending the agreement and allowing my input. I do believe it offers us more protection. Overall, I do believe this work has been done with good intentions for the city and I don’t believe anyone has done this for personal gain.”
Bray said, if elected as mayor, he’ll manage the relationship with the developer to maximize the benefit for Paducah.
“There are potential long-term benefits to Paducah with this project and, as mayor, I pledge to work to maximize these benefits, reduce the risk to the city and produce the very best outcome for all the parties,” he said.
The entire discussion and meeting may be viewed on the city’s YouTube page, @paducah kygov.
