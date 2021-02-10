Paducah’s proposed Tax Increment Financing district may be nearing final approval from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, as it’s expected to be on KEDFA’s Feb. 25 board meeting agenda.
“It’s a financial tool for the city and allows the city to retain taxes that would typically go to the state to be dispersed statewide. Instead, we could use that here locally,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun, about TIF.
“... It’s a good tool for the city to expand our local economy.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Paducah City Commission heard two agenda items related to the TIF district. The first item was a municipal order for a $50,000 payment to KEDFA. The city received preliminary TIF approval from KEDFA in August 2019, and a third-party consultant has since conducted its independent analysis, according to the city.
“That’s actually authorizing the $50,000 payment to KEDFA to finalize the application process, so basically we’re at the end of a long process with KEDFA and this $50,000 payment is required as an administrative fee,” Arndt explained before the meeting.
The commission unanimously approved the payment.
“If things go extremely well and we have the contract and the check sent to KEDFA by the 19th of this month, they will consider us for final approval on their agenda on the 25th,” Arndt told The Sun.
The proposed TIF district is 315 acres in the downtown and riverfront area.
An approximately $21 million City Block project at Second and Broadway is a key part of the TIF district, and the city has a development agreement in place with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures. It involves the development of a boutique hotel, mixed use residential and commercial space, off-street parking and green space on the existing lot.
The second TIF-related agenda item was an ordinance introduction for a professional services agreement with Commonwealth Economics.
According to meeting documents, the agreement is for a flat fee of $4,000 a month during the period of time related to the TIF approval process. It changes to $1,750 per month after the approval process and before the City Block project construction phase, and then it increases to $3,500 per month during the construction phase.
Arndt said the city has worked with Commonwealth Economics for several years.
“Commonwealth Economics is the group that really helped us from the beginning with the creation of the TIF, and they’re helping us throughout the approval process, helping us through implementation and they’ll actually help us through the reporting process, making sure we’re compliant with the state rules and laws,” Arndt told commissioners.
He said the city’s had various renditions of the contract, and this would mark the fourth one.
“This one here actually stair-steps us down from the current $4,000 per month, basically going into a little slower time of activity for them,” Arndt added.
“So, we’re going to kick that down (to) the proposed $1,750 per month, until it ramps back up again during the construction process, scheduled for this, probably ... September, October area, this fall. It goes back up to $3,500 per month and then remains at that rate until we negotiate it or until we cancel the agreement.”
The entire meeting may be viewed online via the city’s YouTube page, paducahkygov, while more information about TIF and the City Block project is available on the city’s website, paducahky.gov/downtown-redevelopment.
In other business:
• The commission reappointed Corbin Snardon to the Board of Ethics.
• The commission approved a resolution that urges lawmakers to modernize the state’s transportation funding to generate necessary revenue, especially for road and bridge maintenance and construction projects, according to the city’s communications manager, Pam Spencer.
• The commission introduced an ordinance to enter a contract with Harper Construction to do concrete work, such as sidewalks, curbs and gutters, storm inlets and concrete entrances.
• The commission approved a municipal order to apply for a federal Assistance to Firefighters grant. If the grant is awarded, the city could buy a “mobile air supply system,” which provides on-scene air to firefighters’ breathing systems.
