Paducah city commissioners approved a municipal order for $67,790 to help efforts to upgrade ailing 911 equipment on Tuesday.
The city and McCracken County are partnering in the effort, and the fiscal court approved its half of the amount, $33,895, at its meeting Monday night.
Mayor George Bray called it challenging work.
“We’re trying to be innovative about how to (fund) ongoing 911 operations, (besides it) coming out of city and county coffers,” Bray said to Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird and the audience. In years past, 911 operations received funding from landline fees. “I encourage the 911 committee to move forward and make those tough decisions. You’ll get support from this board.”
Members read the first order for the South 25th St. improvement project at some $1.88 million supported by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
City Engineer Rick Murphy said one hiccup was a substantially long delivery time for a specialized waterline clamp, referencing supply chain issues.
Commissioners approved acquiring two residential properties, 3179 and 3181 Jackson St., for $60,000 and $95,000.
City Manager Daron Jordan said the residential properties are near a city fire station on the same road.
“We thought it would be a good use of public dollars to acquire these properties for future growth in that area as we move forward,” Jordan said, adding, “It will be less expensive to acquire now, possibly, than in the future.”
“The city doesn’t want to be in the rental house business,” Bray said. “This is purely a strategic move, and we’re hedging our bets.”
Bray confirmed a responsibility to address dilapidated local structures. Recently, ViWinTech Windows & Doors purchased the former Residential Care Center at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive for future demolition and the construction of a new facility.
“I want the board to revel in this, because as a group we decided (during an executive session) that the Residential Care Center somehow, someway had to come down, because it was such a negative symbol for that part of town,” he said.
Commissioners held the first reading for the requested consensual annexation of 5470 Old Highway 60, where Valvoline Instant Oil Change sits.
The Paducah Planning Commission will vote to rezone the property appropriately on June 6. Each annexed property comes to the city as a residential zone, and the planning commission has 60 days to rezone them appropriately.
Jordan proposed a general fund budget of $43.3 million for the fiscal year 2023 at a seven% increase from FY 2022, balancing it with some $2.5 million transferred from reserves. The first draft is on the agenda for the May 24 commission meeting to be approved in June.
“With inflation reaching that eight-and-a-half% as we sit here today ... our total budget will be increasing by about one-and-a-half% more than that rate,” Jordan said, adding the budget includes mandated pension obligations and competitive wages.
An ensuing discussion mentioned several ongoing projects and considerations.
Commissioner Carol Gault expressed apprehension at one point, with currently unknown funding sources looming over future endeavors.
The board discussed how much funding a hypothetical organization receives from the city — something Gault called “a conversation that often doesn’t come up but needs to happen. Every organization you talk to, you ask them if they’re going to be (self-sufficient), and of course that’s the goal.”
Bray referenced a “tremendous” investment in Sprocket, a relatively new startup-accelerator nonprofit. He said he hopes to see area investments from more non-government sources, mentioning private tech companies stepping up.
Sprocket Chairman John Truitt told commissioners that 15 startups have worked with the company since December 2021.
“Somehow, we have to turn that success into more self-reliance over time. We want to continue to support your efforts,” Bray said, echoing caution with taxpayer money in tandem.
During the meeting, Dorothea Davis of the Paducah Diversity Advisory Board updated commissioners with plans to write a diversity, inclusion and equity statement.
“This is not always easy work. It’s not always a ‘kumbaya’ type of practice, but we understand through struggle that progress is made,” said Davis, co-founder.
