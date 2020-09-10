Twenty local nonprofits and organizations are slated to receive $622,500 in total funding through Paducah’s Grant-in-Aid program, ranging from Barkley Regional Airport and Brooks Stadium to the Yeiser Art Center.
The Paducah City Commission approved a municipal order Tuesday that lists 20 agencies to get varying amounts of Grant-in-Aid funds in fiscal year 2021. More than 36 applications were considered for the available funds, according to the city. It accepted applications earlier this year, which were then reviewed by the program’s panel with recommendations given to the city manager’s office.
“If you all recall, when we did our Small Business Relief Fund, which was super helpful I know to a lot of small businesses, we did get requests from nonprofits and they asked us to also try to see how we could help them,” Mayor Brandi Harless told commissioners Tuesday.
Harless noted the city gives support to nonprofits every fiscal year.
“This year, the process changed a little bit, but we are still able to give funds to nonprofits to keep them operating at this time,” she said.
The approved agencies and organizations are:
Paducah Area Transit System ($215,000); Barkley Regional Airport ($120,000); Paxton Park Golf Course ($75,000); Carson Center ($54,000); Sprocket Inc. ($40,000); Yeiser Art Center ($17,100); MidTown Alliance of Neighbors ($15,000); Quilt Show ($15,000); Paducah Symphony Orchestra ($13,500); Market House Theatre ($12,300); National Quilt Museum ($11,900); Brooks Stadium ($7,500); Maiden Alley Cinema ($5,000); Community Kitchen ($4,500); Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club ($4,100); River Discovery Center ($4,000); Paducah Civic Beautification Board ($3,000); Hotel Metropolitan ($2,500); Tornado League Football ($2,000); and W.C. Young Community Center ($1,100).
The Sun reached out this week to two organizations on the Grant-in-Aid funding list — Barkley Regional Airport and Yeiser Art Center — about the city’s financial support.
“We run a deficit every year,” airport executive director Dennis Rouleau said.
“At some point in time, I’d like to grow out of it, but for the time being, we run a deficit every year and the city and county help us with contributions to our budget. It runs the day-to-day operations of the airport.”
Rouleau said the airport is “extremely grateful” and appreciative.
Meanwhile, Yeiser Art Center executive director Lexie Millikan explained that the city has historically donated funds each year to assist with operational costs and also supports the Lower Town Arts and Music Festival as a sponsor.
“Without their support, we wouldn’t even be able to hold the festival,” she said. “We have to have city support for that financially and, also, just in using city property, so their support of our Yeiser Art Center activities and the festival is vital to us for sure.”
City Manager Jim Arndt said the grant awards are final.
“What we’ll be doing is individually notifying the current recipients of the amounts and doing the grant agreements individually with them,” he said. “Soon, we’ll have to come back to the board of commissioners if they’re above my spending limits of $30,000.”
Arndt added that he thinks it’s important to help local community partners, and it’s the city’s opportunity to support them in providing essential services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.