The city of Paducah is applying for nearly $1.8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding that would reimburse salary expenditures for first responders.
The Paducah City Commission approved a municipal order Tuesday that authorizes a CARES Act grant application through the Department for Local Government, during its roughly 30-minute videoconference meeting. It was part of the meeting’s consent agenda, meaning the order was approved with other consent agenda items through one vote.
Earlier this year, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that $300 million would be allocated to local governments for reimbursement of COVID-19 related costs, as part of the federal CARES Act that established the Coronavirus Relief Fund. The maximum amount the city can receive is $1,786,875, while no local matching funds are required.
The city is applying for reimbursement of police officer and firefighter salaries — beginning March 1 for the entire allotment, according to meeting documents.
“That’s the amount of money that’s allocated to the city by the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the CARES Act, so what we had to do is apply for eligible expenses for that money,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun. “We’re, of course, applying for the whole allocation.”
Arndt anticipates a response within a couple weeks to a month.
“It helps us out a lot because it goes back to the general operating fund and that’s going to help us to shore up our losses, if you will, created by COVID-19,” he added.
It’s the only CARES Act funding that the city will apply for, Arndt said, since that’s what the city is eligible for through the state. He is “grateful” that Beshear and his administration made these allocations for local governments, as it’s needed to help cover expenses.
However, Arndt said the city will have additional COVID-19-related grant funding requests in the future through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It would be for “several thousands of dollars” and help cover COVID-19-related purchases, such as fencing around the farmers market, thermometers for employee temperature checks, personal protective equipment and plexiglass in municipal facilities, according to Arndt.
In other action:
• The city commission unanimously approved an ordinance to rezone 2.96 acres of property at 401 Walter Jetton Blvd. (the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School) from medium density residential zone to general business zone. The school is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
A Louisville-based developer, The Marian Group, plans to purchase the Jetton property for a major renovation project, which involves 60 housing units (one- and two-bedroom units) and the creation of a “community service facility.” The facility would have two art-focused nonprofits, including the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, to provide arts programming and education.
• The city commission unanimously approved an emergency ordinance for a $4.5 million contract with Pace Contracting LLC of Louisville, regarding the Floodwall Pump Station No. 2 rehabilitation project. In May, the city terminated its previous contract with Huffman Construction LLC for the project.
The commission meeting can be watched through the city’s YouTube page, @paducahkygov.
