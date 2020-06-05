The city of Paducah and event sponsor Independence Bank announced a plan Thursday for the this year’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration that allows for continued social distancing.
On Saturday, July 4, local residents are encouraged to turn attention toward Paxton Park Golf Course for a fireworks show. The city has contracted again with Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics. The show will focus on the use of high aerial fireworks that will be visible from many parts of the city. Paxton Park will be closed to the public.
“As many cities have made the decision to cancel their Independence Day events, we tried to be innovative and look for partnerships,” Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson said. “I want to thank Paxton Park for their collaboration and for providing a great site centrally located to many neighborhoods.
“I encourage citizens to enjoy the fireworks show from their yards and sidewalks. After spending a little time determining an unobstructed viewing location away from a building or tree, I think this will turn into a memorable evening to celebrate our country.”
The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. with a rain date of July 5, if needed. The parks department is working to have the accompanying music for the fireworks show on a local radio station.
