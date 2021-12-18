The city of Paducah has announced changes for its Public Works Department schedule, in regard to the upcoming holidays.
Officials said Dec. 23, 24, 30 and 31 are city holidays. People are asked to put garbage rollout containers at the designated collection points, no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pick-up, according to a city news release. People may call the department at 270-444-8511 if they have questions.
There will be no residential garbage collection on Dec. 23 or 24. Thursday’s routes will be collected Wednesday, Dec. 22 along with the Wednesday routes. Friday’s routes will be collected Monday, Dec. 27.
There will also be no residential garbage collection on Dec. 30 or 31. Thursday’s routes will be collected Wednesday, Dec. 29 along with the Wednesday routes. Friday’s routes will be collected Monday, Jan. 3.
The Green for Life recycling drop-off facility at 400 State St. will also be closed to the public on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The facility’s regular hours are 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. There is no charge for the public to drop off recyclables, according to the city.
To dispose of a live Christmas tree, the city asks residents to recycle by taking the trees to the compost facility at 1560 North 8th St. during regular business hours. The facility is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed Dec. 23, 24, 30 and 31. People are asked to remove all lights, garland, and ornaments before taking trees to the compost facility.
Residents also can dispose of Christmas trees by calling the Public Works Department to request it to be picked up by city crews.
