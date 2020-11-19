The city of Paducah announced changes Wednesday to its garbage collection, recycling and compost schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Below are the changes to the Public Works Department’s garbage collection schedule for Thanksgiving Day and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26 and 27). As a reminder, place garbage rollout containers at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.
• Garbage collection: There will be no residential garbage collection on Thanksgiving or the day after. Thanksgiving’s routes will be done on Nov. 25 along with the normal Wednesday routes. Friday’s routes will be done on Monday, Nov. 30.
• Recycling Drop-Off Facility: The recycling drop-off facility located at Freedom Waste (WCA), 400 State St., will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The normal schedule for the facility is 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. There is no charge for the public to drop off recyclables.
• Compost Facility: The Paducah Compost Facility, 1560 N. Eighth St., will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving. The regular operating schedule for the compost facility is 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have a question, contact the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.
• City Hall: City Hall, 300 S. Fifth St., will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.