The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department is planning a different format for this year’s Christmas parade.
The reverse parade, or inverted parade, is scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at Noble Park in Paducah. Parade floats for “A Christmas in the Trees” will be stationary. People who attend may drive by to enjoy them.
Visitors will enter the park at the H.C. Mathis Drive entrance and continue along the road observing the floats, before exiting at Cairo Road. The city said its float entry forms will be provided soon.
For more information on how to enter a float, contact mtjohnson@paducahky.gov or kedwards@paducahky.gov.
