The city of Paducah adopted its Fiscal Year 2024 budget Tuesday — a $99.2 million package with $46.1 million in general funds, City Manager Daron Jordan said, based largely on commission priorities.
The budget is balanced with $2.1 million in general reserves and increases street-rehab funding by 30%.
“We provide well over a million dollars in this budget for economic development,” Mayor George Bray said, invoking the names of some of local movers and shakers. “Greater Paducah Economic Development, the Industrial Development Authority, Barkley Regional Airport, Sprocket, business recruitment efforts. Money is sprinkled into the budget in different areas but is focused on economic development, which is a big part of what we’re responsible for.”
Members discussed 911 equipment upgrades, a process Paducah and McCracken County are about a year-and-a-half into.
Two bids received are currently under review. City and county officials meet Monday to discuss the project further, and Bray said parallel talks are underway for operations funding.
On Friday, Bray and Jordan meet with Kenton County representatives to discuss the pros and cons of a parcel fee system.
“I’m not sure what we’ll settle on, but we’re at the point (that) we have to move forward and make these decisions,” Bray said. “We’ve got the bids in front of us … we want to push and work with the county to get this done as quickly as possible.”
Members introduced an ordinance for a Southside area economic incentive program introduced in May by City Planner Nic Hutchison and Business Development Specialist Melanie Reason.
The program entails business- and home-improvement grants; the Southside Steering Committee collaborated in the process. After the ordinance is approved, applications will be available on the city website and through other means.
Hutchison said commercial grants are eligible to businesses in all eight Southside neighborhoods. Residential grants are narrowed to the Walter Jetton area, as of now, and properties with active maintenance code violations don’t qualify.
“There weren’t a lot of active code cases in the neighborhood,” Hutchison said of a ride-along with a code-enforcement officer. “We’d certainly be open to modifying that provision if the commission wishes to allow that.”
“This whole program is somewhat of a pilot,” Bray said. “I feel like we’re introducing these things specifically for Walter Jetton in hopes it’ll catch on (for expansion).” He said if time told, they could review current standards and consider changing things.
A request for proposals is going out by fall for the riverfront development project. “We’ve got a long way to go,” Bray said, “But we’re at that point in the process where to qualify for a grant … we really have to put a shovel in the ground (by) April 1.”
Bray said the city is mulling a new citizens’ board for the Parks and Recreation Department: “We’ve kicked around the idea for a few months. You’ll be hearing more about this.”
Members adopted an ordinance to repopulate its Human Rights Commission and expand it from five to seven. “We actually had some interviews and discussions today with prospective members,” Bray said.
The Kentucky League of Cities offers a Certified City of Ethics Program. There are 37 Commonwealth cities in the program, City Clerk Lindsay Parish said, “And we’d like to become number 38.”
The board adopted a resolution for five principles that KLC would then review as the first step in a process lasting until October: serving the public interest, fulfilling public office duties, behaving ethically and professionally, being fiscally responsible with city resources, and communicating respectfully.
The board introduced an ordinance to transfer $650,000 from the investment fund to help upgrade city facilities. Jordan said it stems from better-than-expected interest rates.
The city adopted a resolution to abide by income requirements for Community Development Block Grants.
Members adopted an ordinance for cost-of-living adjustments for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Hutchison gave a census overview. Paducah’s population increased by 8.44%; McCracken County grew three%.
The Fountain Avenue area grew by 88.7% from 2010 to 2020. Paducah housing units grew by 0.14% — 13,042 to 13,261.
Hutchison showed a double bar graph that showed more-or-less consistent growth in each generation. “We still have a relatively large and stable workforce in Paducah.”
“As a whole, rural parts of Kentucky are continually losing population, and the larger metros continue to gain in population,” he said, showing a commonwealth map where most counties bled red.
Mary Hammond, executive director of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, gave an update on efforts to ever-continually expand Paducah’s cultural reach in its 10th anniversary as a UNESCO city.
She talked of efforts to bolster outreach and said some recent unofficial numbers suggested double walk-ins from last year.
“You may see magazine articles. You may see commercials that begin — well, I think next week,” she said. “We’re trying to get out there — hashtag MyPaducah.
Hammond referenced recent news where the U.S. plans to pay some $600 million in UNESCO back dues.
“UNESCO is full of groups — education, science — that are not political,” Hammond said. “The decisions to pay the dues may be, but all of us who work in the UNESCO programs are committed to working with one another.”
