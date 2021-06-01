The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department now offers three Farmers Market locations, with the addition of one on the Southside at the Laborers’ International Union, 1415 S. 3rd St.
The Southside market will be on Thursdays (starting this week) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in June, July and August.
It joins the downtown location, 306 N. 2nd St., which operates Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 30, and the mid-week market at Carson Park, 301 Joe Clifton Drive, Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m. in June, July and August.
Pam Spencer, the city’s communications manager, said adding a third location demonstrates the popularity of the markets.
“There’s definitely been some interest, and always interest in expanding it,” she said. “Moving it to other parts of the city, we’ve been so successful at Carson Park, so then we looked to see what other parts of the city we could expand it to and the Southside was a great fit.”
Enhancing the Southside is one of the city commission’s top 12 priorities.
Farmers Markets provide an opportunity for the community to enjoy a variety of local, homegrown products including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs and dairy products, artisan and baked goods.
“It’s definitely a community gathering,” Spencer said. “It’s resources and promoting Kentucky products. But, also we have certain parts of the city that are food deserts where they’re not exactly close to a grocery store.
“And, so putting a Farmer’s Market there every week with great products really fills a need in a community,” she said.
“Now the Southside has Kroger, and they’ve got a Walmart that also provides food, but other than that the Farmers Market is either downtown or at Carson Park.
“So, having it on the Southside is just another great extension of providing some good resources and products. And, it helps the vendors, too. They have another day they can move their products.”
