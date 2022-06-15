Paducah city commissioners addressed a city-county stalemate regarding 911 system upgrades on Tuesday.
The city is reluctant to enter into an interlocal agreement with the county on shared costs for the planned outdoor sports complex until the county agrees to sign an interlocal agreement on shared costs and future partnership on funding 911 system improvements.
“The situation feels a little like Groundhog Day for me,” Mayor George Bray said. “My concern is if we don’t get something done, a year from now we’ll be having the same conversation.”
In 2017, the city learned the failing equipment had identified dead spots. Bray called a timeline to solve the issue and “push forward” paramount. Projected 911 costs are $8-12 million unless material costs rise. The city is currently the sole owner.
“We chose to make a lot of the upgrades ourselves,” Bray said. When elected roughly 18 months ago, the current commission had named 911 a top priority. “The county asked us for full partnership (on the sports complex), and we agreed, under the circumstances they become full partners with us on 911.”
The Sun reported that during Monday’s county fiscal court, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer hesitated on a legally binding agreement until commissioners could discuss all available 911 options.
However, delaying Greenway construction could prevent its 2024 opening and a projected $3 million monthly economic impact. The city and county had each committed $12.5 million to the estimated $38-42 million project, with the city’s half from bond funds.
“We have full plans to support the sportsplex, but the 911 system continues to be a concern for us,” Bray said. “The history of working with the county on the 911 system — they’ve not come forward into a full partnership, while there have been past opportunities to do that. We need more certainty we’re headed for a full partnership, and I have confidence we can work this out.”
Bray said both entities signed memorandums of understanding, “But we signed that last year, and we’re now six months into 911 (committee) meetings. If there’s a way to draw an end to this — year after year of trying to decide what to do, hiring consultants, getting recommendations, pushing it out — then I’m willing to explore it.”
Commissioner Carol Gault praised 911 Communication Oversight Committee efforts, of which she’s also a member, “But it’s come down to a matter of economics. We have over half of our employees that are first responders who depend on it as a lifeline. The longer it goes, the more we’re asking them to do with us.”
Currently, the committee is working with Federal Engineering to develop a request for proposals. Gault said once the RFP is complete this summer, “more numbers can be known.”
She said about the county, “It’s not an us-versus-them situation at all; it’s strictly a matter of taking care of our people.”
City Manager Daron Jordan expressed urgency for having a plan within 90 days for the bond counselor on funding allocation.
During the meeting, commissioners approved an annual $79,789 software-maintenance payment to Tyler Technologies for the 911 system’s computer-aided dispatch system.
An adopted ordinance is approved to aid Mayfield until June 30, 2024, with building inspections and plan reviews following extensive storm and tornado damage on Dec. 10.
Another consensual annexation is underway for five acres at 5345 Hinkleville Road, where a Tractor Supply Company and O’Reilly Auto Parts are located.
Commissioners held the second reading for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, effective July 1.
Jordan said “kudos” to all involved: “We had a great budget session, and we’re looking forward to getting this adopted and putting a bow on it.”
Commissioners approved a $25,000-contract municipal order with Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau to fund the American Quilters Society for quilt show marketing assistance.
“We’re known as Quilt City USA; for four or five days, we have 40,000 quilters descend on our community,” Bray said. “It’s a big effort, but the $25,000 is really what the city invests in that event to make sure it comes off, as it’s great for the community.”
The city welcomed Eric Stuber as its new chief technology director with 20-plus years of experience. Stuber previously served as the city’s network administrator and Peel & Holland’s associate vice president of systems technology.
Bray acknowledged the risk of a government lagging behind evolving technology. “We’re looking toward being more leading-edge,” he said.
“IT people usually don’t like to talk,” Stuber said to laughs. “I’m looking forward to coming back to the city and seeing what’s changed over the last 10 years while providing leadership to the department.”
From the audience, past city commissioner candidate Dujuan Thomas asked the city to clarify its ordinance-amendment process.
“I feel we’ve got ordinances that have been on the books for 100 years, and we’ve got some out of date,” Bray said. Although the city receives legal counsel, he welcomed the community to review ordinance texts and bring any issues to attention.
“Nobody’s perfect, but we take every opportunity to refresh those ordinances.”
In other business
- The city approved a $50,284 contract for Paducah Police security camera repairs and upgrades.
- Police are purchasing a portable X-ray machine for bomb detection per a no-match 2021 Kentucky Office of Homeland Security grant.
- An $86,200 contract change had its second reading for a dredging project to remove riverfront sediment at the transient boat dock. Work begins in fall 2022 or spring 2023.
- The city held the second reading to extend a 4.75-% interest rate to 2027 for Holiday Inn Paducah Riverfront bonds that ended on May 1.
- The city accepted a Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection grant to be used for a pour-in-place safety surface and expansion of the playground area at Langstaff Park. The Parks and Recreation Department is matching $17,176.
