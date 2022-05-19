The city of Paducah is requesting sealed proposals with a minimum bid of $1 for the purchase and transfer of available real property for redevelopment. There are 92 parcels of property available from 13 neighborhoods.
The city ends up with property through a variety of ways including donations. These lots are being sold with the goal that they will be developed to further enhance Paducah neighborhoods.
The city's planning department is accepting proposals until 4 p.m. on May 25. All proposals will be opened on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 9 a.m. CST in the city of Paducah commission chambers.
As an incentive to purchase a lot, the planning department has house plans available at no charge.
All property is sold “as is” and with no implied warranty of clear title. The buyer is responsible for ensuring clear title prior to purchase. If the purchaser decides to purchase without the benefit of a title exam, a quitclaim deed will be granted.
To be considered for these properties, bidders must be current on city taxes and have no existing liens on any property currently owned in the city of Paducah.
Proposals must include the following information:
• Completed bid form indicating the intended use and bid offer. Minimum bid for the property is $1. If the bid is accepted the owner will be responsible for paying the cost of deed preparation and recording. Detailed description of the proposed improvements and how the property will be used.
• Detailed construction plans. All changes and improvements necessary both to meet code requirements as well as to provide for the intended use must be specified and detailed. Any modifications to the plans will be at the buyer’s expense.
• Detailed description of landscape improvements. (Landscape Plan drawings may be required.)
• Project timeline (improvements must be completed within two years).
• Cost estimate of improvements by an experienced third-party professional. Complex projects should be broken down by cost centers.
• Proof of financial ability to complete the project in an amount matching the estimated costs. Proof must be in the form of a letter of credit, loan commitment, proof of cash on hand, or some other proof of financial ability acceptable to the City. Grants or special financing must be listed but cannot count toward financial ability unless a copy of the award notice or other acceptable guarantee is provided.
All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Sealed Bid” with the address of the property and the bidder's name and contract information. Persons interested in submitting a proposal for more than one property must submit a separate written offer for each property.
For information and bid forms, go to: www.paducahky.gov/city-surplus-property.
