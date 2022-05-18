The city of Paducah is requesting sealed proposals with a minimum bid of $1 for the purchase and transfer of available real property for redevelopment. There are 92 parcels of property available from 13 neighborhoods.
The city ends up with property through a variety of ways including donations. These lots are being sold with the goal that they will be developed to further enhance our neighborhoods.
The Planning Department is accepting proposals until 4 p.m. on May 25. As an incentive to purchase a lot, the planning department has house plans available at no charge.
Property will only be sold if immediate development is proposed and the probability of such activity is high.
All property is sold “as is” and with no implied warranty of clear title. The buyer is responsible for ensuring clear title prior to purchase. If the purchaser decides to purchase without the benefit of a title exam, a quitclaim deed will be granted.
To be considered for these properties, bidders must be current on city taxes and have no existing liens on any property currently owned in the city.
All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Sealed Bid” with the address of the property and the bidder's name and contract information. Persons interested in submitting a proposal for more than one property must submit a separate written offer for each property.
Proposals may be submitted in person or mailed to: City of Paducah, Planning Department, 300 South 5th Street, Paducah, KY 42003.
For information and bid forms, go to: www.paducahky.gov/city-surplus-property.
