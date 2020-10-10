The city of Paducah announced this week that more than two dozen lots are available, which the public could submit proposals for.
According to a news release, the city receives property parcels through a variety of ways, including donations. It’s selling the lots (each with a minimum bid of $325) with the goal that they will be developed to “further enhance” Paducah neighborhoods.
The city’s planning department is accepting proposals. The sealed bid deadline is 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Visit paducahky.gov/city-surplus-property to access a list a list of property parcels, the bid form and the proposal requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.