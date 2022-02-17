The city of Paducah announced this week that it’s accepting applications for the Grant-in-Aid Program.
The deadline is March 31 for nonprofit agencies, located within Paducah city limits, to apply for city funding for fiscal year 2023, according to the city. Any agencies interested in applying are encouraged to attend a workshop at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at City Hall, 300 South 5th St., to review the application process.
“The Grant-in-Aid program provides a structured, competitive program for nonprofits located in Paducah to express how they contribute to this community and how the city might be a financial partner, while still meeting the state guidelines for allocation of public funds to outside agencies,” City Manager Daron Jordan said, in a news release.
“We value the services provided by our local nonprofit agencies in making a difference through social services, arts and culture, education and more.”
The city said the Grant-in-Aid categories are:
• Quality of Life Grant — eligible for nonprofit agencies that provide programs or projects that benefit quality of life for Paducah residents.
• Quality of Life Micro Grant — eligible for nonprofit agencies that provide programs or projects that benefit quality of life for Paducah residents. The grant request is limited to $5,000 or less.
• Catalyst Grant — eligible for nonprofit agencies desiring to launch a new program or project that requires an infusion of financial support to start or expedite the process.
People can visit paducahky.gov for application guidelines and forms. Each agency must be a 501(c)(3) organization.
The city’s fiscal year begins July 1.
