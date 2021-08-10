The City of Paducah is accepting bids for nearly 80 lots of surplus property around town, it announced in a Monday morning release.
These properties were acquired through a variety of ways, including donations, and they will be sold at a minimum bid of $325 by the city with the goal of them being developed for the enhancement of their neighborhoods.
Proposals will be accepted until 4 p.m. Aug. 24.
Proposal forms, a list of properties and additional information can be found at www.paducahky.gov/city-surplus-property. For other questions, call 270-444-8690.
